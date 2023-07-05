600 of Markle’s colleagues dancing on Roskilde

Roskilde Festival 2023 went down as one of the best editions of the 52 year old music festival ever. With an impressive line-up of big names such as Blur, Lil Nas X, Drew Sycamore, The Whitest Boy Alive and many other top artists, 130,000 visitors flocked. Most of the Merkle (Northern Europe) staff were also in on the festivities and let their hips loose.

Team building programs come in all shapes and sizes. For example, where one agency sails with a team, others sail for the afternoon. But as always: boss above boss, with Merkle as an example.

Because the management of the digital agency decided to fly all the associates from Northern Europe region to Denmark for their annual team event. Roskilde, a town to the west of Copenhagen, traditionally sets the stage for one of the most popular festivals on the summer calendar each year.

To be honest, Merkel’s co-workers don’t get to experience such an event every year. However, it’s a special year for the northern European branch of the agency, which specializes in (digital) marketing and customer experience management, with around 14,000 employees worldwide.

“The Dutch practice has recently been merged with country organizations in Denmark, Sweden and Norway,” says Martin Bocchinek, CEO of the combined region (‘Merkle Northern Europe’).

With around 300 affiliates, the Netherlands is one of Europe’s largest country associations. According to Bochinec, joining forces with Scandinavia provides a basis to better serve customers both in the domestic market and for orders elsewhere in the world.

“We are now a financially, structurally and technologically integrated company, offering our customers the best of Northern Europe,” said the CEO. “It is no longer about having a Danish, Norwegian, Swedish or Dutch partner for the customer – it is about putting together the best teams to deliver value.”

Merkle wanted to bring about the merger in a grand way, resulting in a 2023 tour of Roskilde Festival. According to Bochinec, 600 of Merkle Northern Europe’s 750 employees participated.

more than a successful event

There is no doubt that this initiative was successful. In the week following the festival, Merkle employees flooded social media in large numbers — from over-enthusiastic co-workers to thousands of thanks and hashtags like #topemployer.

“The unique experiences that our partners have gained during the festival will definitely bring people closer together and contribute to internal collaboration,” Bochinec believes. “It also breaks down barriers between people of different nationalities – in the spirit of the Roskilde Festival.”

The choice for Roskilde Festival 2023 was not entirely by accident. Merkle is the digital partner of the Roskilde Festival and has recently helped build and launch the new annual event Orange Orbit. It is an event that allows visitors to prolong the ‘Orange Feeling’ and be part of the ‘Roskilde Spirit’ all year round.