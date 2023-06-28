600 workers from Merkle to Roskilde

news

The team at digital agency Merkle will travel with 600 employees to the Danish Roskilde Festival this summer to foster solidarity and create a shared culture around the sounds of Blur, Lil Nas X and the rest of the eclectic music scene.

‘With Merkle Northern Europe we have created something very unique in the agency world: a financially, structurally and technologically integrated company offering our clients the best of Northern Europe. It is no longer about having a Danish, Norwegian, Swedish or Dutch partner for the customer – it is about putting together the best teams to deliver value,” explains CEO Martin Bocchinek.

With remote working becoming more common, this integration has become much easier than it was before Covid, but true team spirit comes only when you get to know your co-workers as people.

Merkle is the digital partner of the Roskilde Festival and has recently helped build and launch the new annual event Orange Orbit. It is an event that allows people to prolong the Orange spirit and be a part of the Roskilde spirit all year round.

Merkle Camp is connected to, but separate from, the main festival area. All Merkle employees will stay at Merkle Camp – where board games, quizzes, volleyball and other team-building activities will take place – and engage in the wider festival experience.

Merkle has 14,000 employees worldwide. In Northern Europe, the company has 750 dedicated employees, who work primarily on data-driven customer experience management (CXM).