68% students are banned from entering medicine through professional examination

Medicine student.

Medical Personal Aptitude Test Better selection of students based on a profile Humanistic values ​​are “completely viable”. It is represented by First pilot test results This degree is carried out in Spain on the selection of students with other skills beyond the EBAU. However, the author recognizes that based on this experience “The equipment needs improvement to make it more reliable”, In fact, the data confirms this Only one third of medical applicants will be able to pass the qualifying exam,

the study ‘Selection of medical students with skills in humanities: ‘Pilot test results’, published in ScienceDirect, are based on the pilot test, inspired by selection processes carried out in other European countries to select one. Student profile most closely matches the skills that need to be acquired To practice the profession and in the medical faculties of Catalonia. The purpose of this test is to take into account other things Qualifications other than the results of the entrance examination (EBAU)Which determine the characteristics of students currently starting a medicine degree.

The objective of the work was to develop a test to detect non-technical skills in degree seeking students. On the other hand, its methodology involved answering three types of tests Measure communication and connection with the environment Professional (CREP), The moral judgment specific circumstances (juesque) faced and finally, critical reasoning ability (Crack).

Overall, he raised 134 multiple choice questions Which was first validated by the members of the Dean teams. 511 first year students answered the exam49 percent of the total in September 2022.

Best students to study medicine

Out of all those, 484 students i.e. 95 percent students answered all the three parts of the exam correctly. average of each trialCREP, JUICE AND CRACK, THERE 7.18, 4.68 and 5.43 respectively,

In the event that 5 was established as the minimum value to pass, 31.6 percent of students will pass three exams with this grade, 51.7 percent people fail the exam; 15.7 percent, two tests; And 1 percent, one.

However, the reliability values ​​of the three tests of the total test are expressed as the sum of the three partial are low and do not reach the standards considered acceptable For these types of tests, however, it is “very close to them” in terms of total testing. The authors believe that these results are typical of the first pilot experience and that more research is needed to improve the trials. there is improvement Review questions that discriminate less And make changes to its structure, including eliminating unclear formats and distracting statements.

Ultimately, the study results “demonstrate that Current selection system may be incomplete“. The authors assure that adding this type of evidence to existing evidence will allow The presence or absence of these capabilities has a definite impact on the global computation. And in the final stage of admission.