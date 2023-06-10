6x Why You Can’t Ignore Harry Styles

An event. You can tell that by now. Basically everything Harry touches turns to gold. His music, his acting, his good looks (sometimes literally). What can’t this man do? Comparisons with David Bowie are immediately made: both have a unique sound, unique looks and a unique flair. Harry in a glittery heart tight crop top? Of course, he just does! Harry with bright pink nails? nail it! Harry with his ever-colorful feather boa? We love! No more Feather Boas available in Netherlands this week. In short: Harry has style. And his fans like this style a lot.

Styles believes that everyone deserves equal treatment. He sang it in his first solo single sign of the times, It also shows with its bisexual choice of clothing and famously walks with colorful LGBTQ flags during concerts. He shows: all is well, all is equal. In fact, during his performance he invites children to come out of the closet. Several heartwarming videos can be found on the internet in which Harry calls a parent via FaceTime to tell them that their child proud and gay Is. Guaranteed to get goosebumps!

One Direction, remember? This boy band was formed in 2010 after the band members individually participated in the British talent show The X Factor. Five years later, the curtain fell on the popular pop group and the boys – now men – each decided to pursue solo careers. And with success. However no one could have predicted that the intelligent, long-haired hunk of the group would become one of the most popular artists of the past five years. Although Harry’s roots are in pop music, we hear a lot more in his music. The aforementioned Bowie, The Rolling Stones, Janis Joplin, Prince, The Beatles. And of course Coldplay, who Harry has been a fan of for years. Combine those musical influences with a great big band behind you, and you know how to touch the hearts of three generations.

‘Watermelon sugar hiiiiiiiiiigh!His big hit of 2019 turned out to be a real earworm. You can’t get the chorus out of your head. And whether you’re walking to the supermarket, in the car or even in the dentist’s waiting room: Harry and his watermelon were everywhere. Last year his new album Harry House was released. Loaded with catchy choruses, smart yet – come – sexy lyrics and love instant classics as it was And late night talk, It is not for nothing that the album was awarded such prestigious awards as the Grammy (yes, several), the MTV Video Music Award and the Brit Award.

And besides hearing him everywhere, Harry could often be seen. Because this versatile artist is a musician as well as an actor. For example, in 2017 he could be seen in the thriller war film dunkirk, In the blockbuster he managed to surprise friend and foe with his convincing acting chops. Bhootiya movie was released last year do not worry honey and entertaining drama my policeman, Harry’s LGBTQ message about a fraught love triangle also came across particularly well in the previous film.

The dimple in his cheek. His full head of hair. His mischievous eyes and childish grin. And whether he’s wearing a three-piece (bright yellow) suit or a purple leotard with a tutu: Harry is a feast for the eyes. she is attractive practical, funny and good too. Kind to everyone, considerate of his fans and crew. He applies his motto everywhere: ‘Treat people with kindness’. There are no blue M&M’s in the locker room for that. Or specially blown in beer in the fridge where the temperature should be 4.7 °C. No, Harry just dines with his entourage backstage while on tour. and harry out there, he walked quietly through Amsterdam this week with headphones and a hat on. For stylers – as Harry’s fans are called – he takes time out for a selfie and a little chat. During his performances, he really likes to take the opportunity to connect with his fans. By a comment about a flashy outfit. By singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to the birthday boy. Taking phone calls from the audience and taking crazy selfies. harry and his stylers,

And although she has 25 million followers on Instagram, little is known about her personal and love life. in a rare interview last month daily Mail Told Harry’s mother that – despite his fame – he is still the same. “The first thing he does when he comes to me is to check the fridge to see if there’s anything left to eat.” What do we think …. Watermelon Sugar … (So … now it’s in your head again).

Annemarie Van Looij and Cecil Van Dyck brunopress/infophoto