7 best movies about food

Films with a plot focused on gastronomy have gained more and more space on the big screen and even on streaming. Merging food with thought-provoking plots, they prove that they can indeed make your mouth water. An example of this is that this theme is present in different genres such as drama, comedy and even horror.







Photo: Zencrane Filmes, Globo Filmes, Kilburn Media / Canaltech

Two good movie options on the subject are The menu, an American film directed by Mark Mylod; It is Hunger for Successa Thai Netflix production that arrived on the streaming platform in 2023. Abusing sharp scripts and good social criticism, both won over experts and have a good chance of pleasing viewers.

In national cinema, the Brazilian the friendly animal is a horror that blends cuisine with tension to create a narrative that takes the audience out of their comfort zone. Starring Murilo Benício, Camila Morgado and Luciana Paes, the film abuses the bittersweet to shock the plot and the outcome.

In addition to these, there are other productions that are also worth mentioning. And it was with that in mind that the canaltech prepared a feast with the seven best films about gastronomy so that no one can fault it. It has more recent movie options and movie classics.

7. Catching Fire

Starring Bradley Cooper, this 2015 film tells the story of Adam Jones, a respected chef who, after getting involved with drugs and alcohol, ends up losing much of his prestige.

As a result of this, he decides to spend a period of time in prison to heal. Some time later, he travels to London in order to restart his career and win the long-awaited star in the Michelin guide — one of the most famous in gastronomy. To do this, he enlists the help of Tony, a friend who runs a restaurant in town, and old acquaintances from the kitchen.

Written by Steven Knight and directed by John Wells, the film stars Sienna Miller, Daniel Brühl, Uma Thurman, among other stars.

Anyone who wants to give the film a chance can watch it. On fire on Prime Video, Netflix and Globoplay.

6. Chef

Another film about gastronomy that shows the downfall of a renowned chef is Chef, from 2014. In it, Carl (Jon Favreau) is at odds with the owner of the restaurant who doesn’t understand food, but who always wants to innovate on the menu. One day, after receiving a visit from a renowned gastronomic critic who gives him a harsh evaluation in the newspaper, he goes after the man and ends up getting involved in a fight.

The result is his resignation and the end of his good reputation with clients, as the video of the discussion goes online and quickly goes viral. Jobless, friendless and disillusioned, Carl then decides to return to Miami — his hometown — and rebuild his life through a food truck. For this, he counts on the help of his ex-wife and his son. Thus, little by little he explores new possibilities and realizes what really matters for his career.

Directed by Jon Favreau himself, Chef stars Sofía Vergara, Scarlett Johansson, Dustin Hoffman and Robert Downey Jr. Anyone who wants to watch it can press play on Prime Video, Apple TV and Globoplay.

5. Trust Me

Leaving a bit of foreign productions for a national film, Trust in me is a dramatic thriller that tells the story of Mari, a promising chef who works hard and dreams of one day having a restaurant to call her own.

Everything was going well in her life, until one day she meets Caio, a nice and personable boy who, in addition to shaking her heart, promises her to fulfill her great wish. However, as not everything is flowers, little by little Mari discovers that Caio may not be as reliable as she thinks.

Written by Fábio Danesi and directed by Michel Tikhomiroff, Trust me It is a good success of Brazilian cinema. The feature features Fernanda Machado and Mateus Solano as protagonists, in addition to Antonio Saboia, Clarisse Abujamra, Patrícia Pichamone, among others.

Who wants to watch Trust meit is in the Netflix catalogue.

4. It’s Raining Hamburger

Bringing animation to this list, It’s Raining Burger follows the life of Flint, a young scientist who dreams of creating something so magnificent that he will be recognized by the population of Boca Grande, a small island where he lives.

One day he creates a machine that can turn water into food, but things don’t go as planned and the invention ends up in heaven. Desolate, the boy thinks he has lost his creation, but what he didn’t imagine was that it would start raining hamburgers in the city.

Launched in 2009, It’s Raining Burger addresses gastronomy from another point of view, but without neglecting to touch on the theme. Those who want to watch the film can find it on Netflix, HBO Max, Globoplay, Google Play and Apple TV.

3. Julie & Julia

Starring none other than Meryl Streep, Julie & Julia tells the story of a young New Yorker named Julie Powell, who is frustrated with her career and decides to give new directions to her life. With that in mind, she sets the goal of cooking all 524 recipes in Julia Child’s book in one year. Committed to this mission, she reports on her blog her experiences with the recipes and how she has felt when making them.

The film, which is written and directed by Nora Ephron, was based on the books Julie and Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny ApartmentKitchen…, by Julie Powell, and My Life in France, by Julia Child. Thus, the film is classified as a biographical dramatic comedy.

In addition to Meryl, the cast includes Stanley Tucci, Chris Messina, Mary Lynn, Jane Lynch, among others. It is worth remembering that the production won the 2010 Golden Globe in the category Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical for Meryl Streep.

At the moment, Julie & Julia is available on Apple TV, Paramount+ and Google Play.

2. The Menu

Released in 2022, The menu is a mix of acidic comedy and sharp drama that makes a good social commentary on the exclusivity of some renowned restaurants.

In the plot, we follow Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) who is invited by Taylor (Nicholas Hoult) to live a gastronomic experience in an isolated restaurant whose command is in the hands of the powerful chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes). To get there, they and the rest of the guests have to take a boat trip. As soon as they arrive at the place, they find themselves completely isolated.

Margot, who is already starting to find the situation a little strange, realizes that this dinner will be much more dangerous than she imagines and that she will have to fight if she wants to stay alive.

Directed by Mark Mylod and also starring Janet McTeer, Aimee Carrero, Judith Light, the film can now be watched on streaming. Anyone who wants to give it a chance can press play on The menu on Star+.

1. stomach

It is impossible to list the best films about gastronomy without mentioning Stomach, a national production by director Marcos Jorge. Launched in 2008, the plot accompanies Raimundo Nonato (João Miguel), a northeastern man of simple origin who moves to the big city in order to have a better life.

Working as a cleaner in a bar, he soon discovers that he has a talent for cooking and starts making coxinhas that quickly become a sensation among the customers of the place.

It doesn’t take long, then, for Giovanni (Carlo Briani), owner of a famous Italian restaurant, to hire him as a cook’s assistant. Thus, Raimundo soon manages to improve a little financial condition, but what he did not imagine was that his life would change even more.

Also starring Fabiula Nascimento and Babu Santana, and scripted by Lusa Silvestre and Marcos Jorge, Stomach is one of the best contemporary Brazilian films and can be watched on Netflix and Globoplay.

