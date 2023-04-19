7 best movies and series with Rachel Weisz

Born in 1970 in England, Rachel Weisz began her career in the 1990s and soon became a successful artist, being called by many “the English rose”. Daughter of a Jewish father and an Austrian mother, she collects in her curriculum relevant works such as Runaway Jury, The Bourne Legacy It is the faithful gardenerfor which he won an Academy Award, a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award for his supporting role as Tessa Quayle.







Photo: Amazon Studios, Film4 / Canaltech

In addition to venturing into the screen, the actress also acted in the theater and starred in the play design for living It is Suddenly, Last Summer. With so many relevant works, it’s even difficult to choose what to watch to follow the actress’s career. It was with this in mind that the canaltech listed the seven best movies and series with Rachel Weisz.

7. Source of Life

&nbsp;

Released in 2006, this drama uses the past, present and future to tell a love story that transcends time. In the plot, set in the 16th century, we follow the navigator Tomas on a mission to unravel the legendary tree of life.

In contemporary times, he desperately seeks a cure for the cancer that is killing his wife. In the 26th century, he is an astronaut looking for answers to life’s main questions.

Directed by Darren Aronofsky, and starring Rachel Weisz and Hugh Jackman, the film addresses themes such as love, death, desire and the frailties of human life.

You can watch the Source of life on Star+.

6. The Mummy

&nbsp;

Those who follow Rachel Weisz’s career know that she starred in The Mummy in 1999 and The return of the mummy in 2001, two successful films that helped to further leverage his career.

In the plot, she plays Evelyn Carnahan, the character who reads an ancient manuscript and brings the mummy’s curse back to life. To bring this story to life, director Stephen Sommers also featured Brendan Fraser as the protagonist, as well as Arnold Vosloo, Oded Fehr, Patrícia Velásquez, among others.

Who wants to watch The Mummyfind the film on Star+, Apple TV, Netflix and Globoplay.

5. Black Widow

&nbsp;

Produced by Marvel in 2021, Black Widow It has a strong team on the roster. In the plot are Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbor, and of course Rachel Weisz.

The story revolves around Natasha, who after the civil war is hiding from the United States government due to the fact that she joined the team of captain America. In the plot, Rachel lives Melina Vostokoff, a scientist and spy who is somehow related to the protagonist.

Directed by Kate Shortland, Black Widow is yet another MCU hit and can be watched on Disney+.

4. Chain Reaction

&nbsp;

Released in 1996 and starring Rachel Weisz, Morgan Freeman and Keanu Reeves, Chain reaction tells the story of two scientists who, alarmed by the level of pollution on our planet, try to create energy that is cleaner and more renewable.

It turns out that when they discover such energy they are persecuted by the local government that accuses them of being terrorists and spies. With that in mind, the only way out for the duo is to flee and try to find out who set a trap for them to become enemies number one of the authorities.

Directed by Andrew Davis, chain reactionas it is also called, is available on Star+.

3. Twins: Morbid Resemblance

&nbsp;

In 2023, Rachel Weisz has taken on a major career milestone; to play the gynecologists in the series Twins. morbid resemblance. Written by Alice Alice Birch (Normal People) the series is inspired by the famous 1988 film of the same name and shows the protagonists in a strange relationship of codependency.

In addition to her, Britne Oldford, Poppy Liu, Michael Chernus, Jennifer Ehle and Emily Meade complete the cast. Dead Ringers (as it is also known) can be watched on Prime Video.

2. Disobedience

&nbsp;

In this 2018 drama, Rachel Weisz plays Ronit, a woman who after many years returns to her hometown due to the death of her father, an Orthodox rabbi. Upon arriving at the place, she feels a little hostile by the residents, who observe her with distrust, but finds in her best friend from childhood (Alessandro Nivola) the affection and attention she needed,

It turns out that the boy is now married to Esti (Rachel McAdams), his great youth crush, and Ronit will have to find a way to deal with this situation without hurting any of the parties involved.

Directed and scripted by Sebastián Lelio, Disobedience can be watched on Apple TV, Google Play and Microsoft.

1. The Favorite

&nbsp;

It’s impossible to talk about the best movies and series with Rachel Weisz without mentioning The favoritea dramatic comedy set in 18th century England, and follows Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz), a determined and ambitious woman who interferes in the country’s political affairs while Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) steps away from power to take care of her Your health.

Everything was going well in her life, but when her distant relative Abigail (Emma Stone) arrives at the castle, the two fight a rivalry to see who becomes the Queen’s favorite.

Released in 2018 and directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, The favorite it was a hit with audiences and critics alike, being nominated for ten Academy Awards, including Best Supporting Actress for Weisz.

Who wants to watch The favorite on Star+.

Trending on Canaltech: