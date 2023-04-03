Who doesn’t love going to the movies and having that wonderful feeling of watching a good movie on that huge screen with a buttery popcorn combo with a very cold coquinha?!

There is no bad time to enjoy this wonderful experience. Check out, below, seven movies that are showing for you to enjoy a session today:

7 movies showing in theaters to watch with friends

1| black panther 2

After T’Challa’s death, Wakanda is left without a Black Panther. As world powers clamor to gain access to Vibranium, a new enemy breaches Wakanda’s borders. Queen Romonda must choose between joining forces with this new threat or potentially putting her people at risk. Meanwhile, Shuri, Okoye, Nakia, M’Baku and a few unexpected heroes must overcome the pain of losing one of the world’s greatest superheroes and face this powerful adversary and take their places among the legendary heroes of Wakanda.

2| With love and fury

With Love and Fury, he won the Best Director Award at the Berlin Film Festival in 2022. Sara and Jean have been together for almost 10 years. Their life was peaceful, but the reappearance of their friend François, with a job proposal for Jean, seems to shake the structures of their relationship. After all, what could be good news takes the form of a nightmare because François was also Sara’s former partner, who left him to stay with Jean. Although she and her husband claim to be sure that this reunion would not affect their lives, the truth is that this news involving an ex starts a tense triangle of strong emotions.

3| One Piece Film Red

In ONE PIECE FILM RED everyone will meet Uta, the most beloved singer on the planet, whose voice has been described as “out of this world”. She has been known to hide her own identity when performing. Now, for the first time, Uta will reveal herself to the world in a live concert. With the Marines watching closely, the venue fills with Uta fans, including excited pirates and the Straw Hat Pirates led by Luffy, who have come to enjoy her performance, all eagerly awaiting the voice the entire world has been waiting for. The story begins with the shocking revelation that she is the enigmatic daughter of Shanks.

4| black adam

Action and adventure. The first feature film to explore the history of the DC anti-hero with a unique sense of justice comes to the big screen. Gifted with the omnipotent powers of the gods, Teth Adam is trapped for 5,000 years, rising from man, myth, legend: Black Adam. Now free, a vengeful Black Adam wields his unique sense of justice, born of rage, once again. Refusing to surrender, the anti-hero who has gone from man, myth, and legend is challenged by the Justice Society’s modern-day heroes: Hawkman, Mr. Doom, Atom Scale, and Cyclone.

5| The Woman King

In the past, the arrival of Europeans in Africa indicated an imminent threat to the continent. King Ghezo, however, did not seem to believe that this could pose a danger to his reign. Their General Nanisca, in turn, is convinced that they represent a danger to the freedom of her people and suggests that they be fought as soon as possible. For this, highly trained members of the population summoned to integrate the King’s Guard will be put to the test in an epic battle to save the kingdom of Dahomey. Based on real events.

6| amsterdam

Nurse Valerie (Margot Robbie) and soldiers Burt (Christian Bale) and Harold (John David Washington) have made a self-protection pact. In 1930s Amsterdam, Burt and Harold are considered suspects in a murder. Worried, the trio goes in search of help with Tom (Rami Malek), Libby (Anya Taylor-Joy), General Gil (Robert De Niro) and Irma (Zoe Saldana). Amid the fight against injustice, the trio ends up participating in one of the biggest scandals in American history.

7| Ticket to Paradise

Ticket to Paradise is from the same director of the hit Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018). On a trip to Bali with her friend Wren (Billie Lourd), young Lily (Kaitlyn Dever) surprises everyone by deciding to marry a young Balinese man. The news falls like a bomb in the lap of her mother (Julia Roberts) and her father (George Clooney). After all, the two have been divorced for a long time, they don’t get along, and they know exactly what it means to get married suddenly. Because they believe their daughter is about to make the same mistake, the two decide to form an alliance to prevent the wedding from happening. But the plan has everything to go wrong and the confusion has no date and no scheduled time.

Follow us on Instagram | 📸 @EldoGomes

With information from Kinoplex and Cinemark

(1) Check other details directly on social networks

(2) Photo: Pexels/Image Bank

(3) The order of the lists is random and there is no ranking.

Related



