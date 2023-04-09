7 Movies That Were Banned In Other Countries And The Surprising Reasons Behind It

Censorship ate loose – and sometimes, for very stupid reasons!
It is not new that one of the greatest evils that plagues cinema is the censorship. Many films are considered “inappropriate”, “too violent”, “dangerous”, or are the type of work that “distorts morals and good values”, which has already caused many projects to be banned, either in their countries of origin or in international markets.
And although some of these bans have to do with more controversial content, there are cases where the restriction of a film in a certain country has completely absurd and questionable reasons. Here, we gather 7 movies that were banned in several countries and the surprising reasons behind it!
A Clockwork Orange (1971)
Directed by Stanley Kubrick and based on a book of the same name, Clockwork Orange hit theaters in 1971 and made a huge impression wherever it went. Here, we follow the story of a delinquent boy, who, along with his friends, commits the most abominable crimes, until one day he is caught and ends up in the penitentiary system – where he finds worse things.
Full of graphic violence, nudity and scenes considered “bad influences” for the younger audience, the film has already arrived in the world surrounded by controversies, which resulted in its banning in several countries, such as UKThe Ireland, Singapore and even the Brazil. Currently, most of the vetoes in these countries have already been revoked.
Faces of Death (1978)
With direction of John Alan Schwartzthe classic Faces of Death, from 1978, has become a taboo subject among horror film fans. For a long time, it was believed that all the grotesque scenes of death, torture, mutilation and violence seen in the film were real – something enhanced by the aesthetics that imitate a documentary.
Due to this level of violence, the film was banned in several countries such as UKThe New Zealand and the Germany. Taking advantage of all the controversy, the marketing decided to release a poster that said the film had been “banned in 47 countries“, but this information is somewhat questionable.
Zoolander (2001)
Launched in 2001 and featuring a stellar cast of comedians, including Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Will Ferrell It is Jennifer Coolidgethe fun zoolander is an acidic satire on the fashion industry and its exaggerations. Here, we follow a famous supermodel who, after being brainwashed, needs to kill a political leader.
However, this went badly for the country of the political leader in question, as the film did not even create a fictional location to deviate from the controversy. For this reason, the film was banned in Malaysia, nation of the plot character. And in order not to create a climate with the neighboring country, Singapore also opted to banish the work from its territory until 2006.
The Simpsons: The Movie (2007)
After decades of one of the most influential and beloved TV series of all time, it’s obvious that The Simpsons would win a movie. This happened in 2007, and the film is a great parody of everything that was happening in the world at that time – just as the best episodes of the series are a reflection of the craziness of reality.
It turns out that, at the time, the burma – nation located in South Asia – was affected by several internal conflicts, mainly involving a group of rebels whose flag contained the colors red and yellow. Fearing that the debut of The Simpsons: The Movie could cause a wave of sympathy for the rebels, the country decided to ban the premiere and exhibition of the feature.
2012 (2009)
Everyone remembers well the surge that was the legends about 2012 – the year that represented the end of the Mayan Calendar and was therefore predicted by many to be the end of the world. This legend took on such great proportions that, in 2009, Roland Emmerich (in independence day) released his own disaster movie imagining what Earth’s last days would be like.
Well, that pissed me off. North Koreasince 2012 would be the year in which the centenary of the founder of the nation would be celebrated, kim il-sung. With the fear that the film would cause even more negative commotion in relation to the year, the country banned the exhibition of the film – to get an idea, it was enough to have an imported copy of the feature that you could be arrested.
Fifty Shades of Gray (2015)
Everyone remembers the insane fever that came with the movies of Fifty Shades of grey. The book series by EL James ended up winning not only an adaptation, but an entire trilogy, where we follow the young, beautiful and innocent Anastasia Steele little by little falling in love with a billionaire boy, seductive and sadomasochistic, Christian Grey.
Even though the film has its “racy” scenes, there is nothing so daring about it that it justifies its ban… even so, countries like KenyaThe Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, Papua New Guinea, Nigeria and the Cambodia refused to show the feature, claiming that the work was based on principles that were close to pornography.
Wonder Woman (2017)
Launched in 2017, Wonder Woman was a milestone for comic book adaptations, for being the first successful film starring a heroine. Furthermore, for many, the correction of the course of the DC Extended Universewhat made the work of Patty Jenkins a great revolution for the Warner Bros.
But the choice of Gal Gadot for the lead role of Diana Prince was the subject of controversy in Arab League countries, such as the LebanonO qatar and the Algeria. It was decided that the film would not be shown in these nations since Gadot would have been part of the Israeli armyin addition to having spoken in favor of Israeli forces in the war against Palestine.