7 Movies That Were Banned In Other Countries And The Surprising Reasons Behind It

Censorship ate loose – and sometimes, for very stupid reasons!

It is not new that one of the greatest evils that plagues cinema is the censorship. Many films are considered “inappropriate”, “too violent”, “dangerous”, or are the type of work that “distorts morals and good values”, which has already caused many projects to be banned, either in their countries of origin or in international markets.

And although some of these bans have to do with more controversial content, there are cases where the restriction of a film in a certain country has completely absurd and questionable reasons. Here, we gather 7 movies that were banned in several countries and the surprising reasons behind it!