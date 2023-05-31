7 out of 8 Earth’s safe and just limits crossed, scientists say

Humanity has already crossed seven of the earth’s eight safe and just limits. A study published Wednesday in the journal Nature says the Earth Commission, an international team of more than forty scientists. Not only is global warming threatening life on our planet, but so are other human-influenced developments such as depletion of freshwater supplies, environmental pollution, and biodiversity decline.

“We are in the Anthropocene (Part of the Holocene, the youngest geological epoch in which humans affect the climate and Earth system, ed.) and endanger the stability and resilience of the entire planet,” says Professor Johan Rockström, co-chair of the Earth Commission, lead author and director of the study Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, The research should be considered “not only in the context of the stability and resilience of the Earth system, but also human well-being and justice/justice.” “, It seems like.

Ultimately, the idea of ​​fairness and justice is crucial to tackling climate change, say the scientists. While a temperature of 1.5 °C is considered safe compared to the pre-industrial era, they do not consider a temperature of more than 1 °C to be appropriate. After all, millions of people are already affected by the effects of global warming, and that number will increase with just one-tenth of a degree of warming, scientists say.

“very worrying”

The commission calculated eight safe and fair limits grouped into five areas of climate, biosphere (the part of Earth in which living organisms live), water, nutrient cycle and air pollution. The study shows that seven of those eight limits have already been exceeded. For example, not even half of the land surface is in its natural state or sustainably managed to maintain natural ecosystem services, such as pollination, fresh water and fresh air, the scientists noted. They set a safe and reasonable range of 50 to 60 percent.

“Our results are very worrying. Within the five domains analysed, many thresholds have already been crossed at the global and local levels. This means that unless there is a timely turnaround, irreversible tipping points are likely to occur. there is a high probability of (So-called ‘tipping points’, ed.) And the wider consequences for human welfare would be inevitable. Avoiding that scenario is vital if we want to ensure a secure and just future for current and future generations,” Professor Rockström said.

Man-made aerosols (solid and liquid particles suspended in the atmosphere) are the only safe and reasonable limits of the Earth system that scientists have not yet been able to overcome. Locally, the reasonable value has already been exceeded, but due to a lack of data, scientists have no idea about global aerosols.