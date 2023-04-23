7 perfect movies set in space – Pixel Nerd

Since the early days of cinema, stories about space exploration and interstellar adventures have always fascinated audiences. The idea of ​​traveling to the stars and finding alien life captures all of our imaginations. And with special effects technology getting more and more advanced, space sci-fi movies have never been more immersive and exciting. In this article, we will present seven films that exemplify the best of the space genre, with exciting stories, memorable characters and impressive landscapes of outer space. These movies take us on an exciting journey across the universe and show us just how fascinating exploring the unknown can be.

1. Interstellar (2014)

In the near future, Earth is on the verge of extinction because of environmental crises and food shortages. A group of astronauts led by Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) are recruited by NASA to explore a rift in space-time that could lead to other habitable planets. Cooper accepts the mission, but has to leave his daughter Murph (Mackenzie Foy and Jessica Chastain) behind. On his interstellar journey, he faces dangers, dilemmas and revelations that could change the fate of humanity.

2. Lost on Mars (2015)

During an exploration mission on Mars, astronaut Mark Watney (Matt Damon) is hit by debris during a storm and presumed dead by his colleagues, who are forced to evacuate the planet. However, Watney survives and finds himself alone in a hostile environment, with few resources and no communication. Determined to find a way back home, he uses his wits and ingenuity to overcome the challenges and dangers of living on Mars.

3. Ad Astra – Towards the Stars (2019)

Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) is an astronaut living in the near future, where humanity is exploring the solar system in search of extraterrestrial life. When a series of cosmic explosions threatens Earth, he is summoned for a secret mission: to find his father, Clifford McBride (Tommy Lee Jones), a renowned scientist who disappeared 16 years ago on an expedition to Neptune. On his journey through space, Roy faces dangers, mysteries and revelations that could change his life and the destiny of humanity.

4. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

2001: A Space Odyssey is a science fiction film that explores the evolution of humanity and the possible interference of an alien civilization. The film is divided into four parts, each marked by the presence of a mysterious black monolith that seems to influence the fate of living beings. In the first part, we follow a group of prehistoric hominids who learn to use tools after coming into contact with the monolith. In the second part, we see a space mission to investigate a signal emitted by the monolith found on the Moon.

5. Gravity (2013)

Gravity is a thriller and science fiction film that shows the struggle for survival of two astronauts in space. Ryan Stone (Sandra Bullock) is a medical engineer on her first space mission, accompanied by veteran Matt Kowalski (George Clooney). During a routine spacewalk, they are hit by a rain of debris from a destroyed satellite, which leaves them isolated and without communication with Earth. With no oxygen and no hope, they must find a way to get back home before it’s too late.

6. Dune (2021)

Dune is a science fiction drama film based on the book of the same name by Frank Herbert. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the film tells the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), a young nobleman who is sent to the desert planet Arrakis, also known as Dune, where the only source of melange, a rare and powerful substance that it can extend life, allow interstellar travel, and grant special abilities. Paul will have to face the dangers of Dune, such as gigantic sandworms and political enemies who want control of the melange.

7. The Cloverfield Paradox (2018)