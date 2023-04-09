7 religious-themed movies available on streaming

I remember that at that time of Easter, the Afternoon Session always offered a schedule of religious films. I usually say that my religious education was largely due to these films, lol. So, if you’re in the mood, here are seven movies to stream that speak to faith, religion and belief.

The passion of christ – Star Plus

The passion of christ it is the highest-grossing religious-themed film in history. It narrates the last 12 hours of Jesus Christ, who, after being betrayed by Judas, is arrested and taken to the judgment of Pontius Pilate. Unable to find a reason for his condemnation, he suffers from popular pressure, which calls for the crucifixion of Jesus. Nominated for three Oscars, including Best Cinematography. Directed by Mel Gibson, it has Jim Caviezel in the lead role.

Overcoming – the Miracle of Faith – Star Plus

During a game with friends on a winter morning in a frozen lake, the boy John Smith, only 14 years old, suffers a fall and drowns for more than 15 minutes. Arriving at the hospital, John is presumed dead for over an hour. Until his mother, Joyce Smith (Chrissy Metz, from This is Us) in total desperation, asks God for a new chance for her son. His heart starts beating again, surprising doctors and the entire community. But will he be able to recover?

Miracles from Paradise – Netflix/Star Plus

Another along the same lines is Paradise miracles. Christy (Jennifer Garner) and Kevin Beam (Martin Henderson) are the parents of three girls: Abbie, Annabel and Adelynn. Convinced Christians, the Beams go to church frequently. One day, Annabel begins to feel severe pain in her abdomen. After many tests, it is found that the girl has a serious digestive problem. This situation makes Christy seek at all costs some way to save her daughter’s life, at the same time that she moves further and further away from her belief in God. See here the interview I did with Jennifer and the author of the book, Cristy Beam about the film:

Noah – Netflix/ Prime Video/ Star Plus/HBO Max

Directed by Darren Aronofsky, the film was a huge box office success. Russell Crowe is Noah. He lives with his wife Naameh (Jennifer Connelly) and their children in a sin-ravaged world where men persecute and kill each other. One day, Noah receives a divine mission from the Creator. He must build an immense ark, which will shelter the animals during a flood that will end life on Earth. In this way, the vision of the Creator can finally be rescued. Emma Watson’s character Ila, not in the Bible, was created for the film’s script.

Resurrection – Netflix

The format of this film is very interesting. It shows how a soldier of the Roman Empire investigates what would have happened after the disappearance of Jesus’ body, which would reappear later in his resurrection. It’s almost a detective story, with CSI refinements of the time. Too bad that in the final half the film veers down a path of redemption. But anyway, it’s different from what you’re used to seeing.

The Young Messiah – Globoplay

Based on Anne Rice’s book that she wrote after leaving the vampires, it tells the story of Jesus’ childhood, when he and his family left Egypt to return to their hometown of Nazareth. It’s a little-known perspective of Jesus as a boy discovering the strength of his powers. The quasi-villain of the story is Sean Bean, Ned Stark from game of Thrones.

Last Days in the Deserto – Pluto TV

The film is “loosely based on the New Testament”. Jesus Christ (Ewan McGregor) travels alone through the desert during 40 days of fasting and prayer. On this journey, he faces the personification of the Devil (also played by Ewan McGregor), who questions the love of God. Your greatest and most dramatic test of faith will come from your involvement with a family that crosses your path.