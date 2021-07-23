7 secrets to reach a healthy old age according to medicine

Thinking about future health is the best investment anyone can make. seven keys to longevityshared in an article the new York TimesShow that almost everything depends on you, if you want to stay healthy at age 80, 90 or even 100.

According to a recent publication, Luigi Ferrucci, scientific director of the United States National Institute on Aging, said: “People are looking for the magic pill and it already exists,

comes out from there Seven recommendations for older people to stay healthy and happy.

7 tips for longevity

1- and move forward: Ideal for exercise Reduce the risk of premature deathsIn addition to strengthening muscles to take care of the heart and prevent falls in older adults.

2- eat more fruits and vegetables: Eating fresh produce and having a varied diet is ideal. Although experts do not give any advice Diet In particular, it is highly recommended Mediterranean,

3- Enough SleepAccording to Alison Moore, professor of medicine and chief of geriatrics, geriatric and palliative care at the University of California, People need more sleep as they age,



Good sleep is a good way to stay healthy

4- Don’t smoke or drink too much alcohol: He tobacco is completely harmful For health and, in relation to alcohol consumption, No more than one drink per day is recommended for women. And more than two in men.

5- treat chronic diseases: one has to follow doctor’s advice Even with small problems. Making an appointment every time we feel a health alarm can help us take care of the body.

6- Prioritize social relationships:Links are very important fight loneliness and isolationWhich according to experts is as bad as tobacco and alcohol.

7- maintain positive thinking: optimistic people They retain some of the habits mentioned above more deeply.Like exercise.

