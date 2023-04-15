7 Superhero Movies Most People Don’t Like But Are Good

Films that deserved more appreciation than they received!
With countless discussions about fatigue and exhaustion in relation to superhero movies, it is obvious that there is no shortage in recent years of productions focused on this type of story. The more than 30 films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, several more from DC, and even those without a large shared universe behind it, make this more than obvious and, of course, guarantee several productions that displease the public.
But are they all really that bad? Some superhero movies may not have won the majority, but they’re actually good – and in this list, we’re going to champion 7 of them!
Eternals (2021)
Marvel also has its dislikes, as is the case with eternal. The film features a strong cast, including names like Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayekas well as an Oscar-winning director with Chloe Zhao. Still, a lot of people hated the production, considered one of the worst in the MCU by some.
In addition to being a film full of stunning visuals, the production takes a different tone from much of the MCU sameness, taking your time to appreciate the journey rather than jumping from joke to joke to bombastic action scenes. Honestly, one of the biggest problems of the feature is precisely falling into the great third act of every Marvel movie with a huge battle to close the plot (that and the terrible performance of Richard Madden, which is one of the lowest points of production). Still, Eternals is far from the bomb that a large portion of audiences claim the film to be.
Aquaman (2018)
Every DC movie faces an audience determined to hate whatever comes out of it. Whether the productions are more “different”, such as Birds of preyor following the “Marvel pattern”, as aquamanthe criticisms are disproportionate to what is presented.
A lot of people hated the special effects, the plot, the black stingray in Yahya Abdul-Mateen IIthe role of Willem Dafoeand the mere presence of Amber Heard in the movie. But the truth is that, within what it proposes to do, aquaman it’s good: it entertains with a story that, despite not being spectacular, works. Of course it’s very popcorn, but let’s agree that this is all the work set out to be, right?
Iron Man 2 (2010)
Iron man 2 is criticized by many as the worst of the hero trilogy, described as disappointing after the first film, too slow, and, according to some, for having a villain who is not intimidating enough. Indeed, the production has its problems, but revisiting it shows that it’s not as bad as most people think.
O Black Whip he may not be hugely threatening, but he’s an interesting and fun villain. The plot, although simple, works, in addition to having some good moments to Rhodes and development for Starkresulting in a film that receives much more criticism than it deserves.
captain marvel
What happens when a woman is presented as one of the most powerful heroes in a shared universe, and especially when the plot allows her to be arrogant, determined and find her own strength? Audiences hate her even before the movie is released, of course.
captain marvel It has its problems, but it’s not a bad movie. brie larson is great as the lead, the action is interesting, the humor works, and visually the film has a lot going for it. don’t run away from “Marvel Formula”but it sure knows how to take advantage of it to deliver a good movie.
The spectacular Spider Man
The popular opinion out there is that Spider-Man’s trilogy Sam Raimi it’s the only one that’s good and everyone else doesn’t do anything good. And despite Andrew Garfield having fallen more in favor of the public in recent years, the films in which he lived the hero continue to be heavily criticized by the vast majority of the public.
The spectacular Spider Man is a work that suffered when compared to the previous version of the hero in theaters, but it brings a good plot, a charismatic protagonist, a convincing antagonist and a perfect dynamic between Garfield and Emma Stonethat lives Gwen Stacy in the movie. It’s a good superhero movie, regardless of the hate it received.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. two
It’s common to hear from Marvel fans that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. two it’s bad, which isn’t as good as the first one, with too many jokes that take away from the emotion that the film also tries to convey. But the reality is far from that: the second film hits the mark in relation to the comedy that has become characteristic of the team, without forgetting the dramas of its characters.
All of the main heroes go through significant developments related to their past traumas. The great highlight can be the journey of Peter Quill and his relationship with his father, but Gamora and Nebula has incredible development as sisters in scenes that go from funny to emotional in seconds, while rocket deals with always keeping everyone at a distance as a defense mechanism. The visuals are amazing and the story is fantastically presented – not only is it a good movie, it’s even better than the first one.
Birds of Prey: One Harley Quinn and Her Fantabulous Emancipation
Out of all the movies on this list, this is certainly one of the most hated. Birds of prey received terrible hate from the general public, with many people criticizing its action, its lack of seriousness, its characters, and even its visuals. Deep down, we know that this is another example of how productions starring women suffer much more attacks than others, even compared to much more mediocre works, but this is a particularly wronged film – it’s not only a good movie, as one of the best in the superhero genre in years.
With unique visuals, excellent acting, fantastic dynamics and bringing a huge freshness to a type of film with so many similar productions, Birds of prey it’s deliciously chaotic and very unique. The change from the usual perspective in front of and behind the camera results in an incredible work. Of course, every Birds of Prey fan would like to see the characters take center stage for themselves, and they could easily work in a more serious film, but the approach this work takes works perfectly well and has a great result.