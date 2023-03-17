7 times Netflix had to edit its movies and series

Did you know that, at different times in its history, Netflix was forced to edit movies and series after release? Most of the time, these “late editions” involve international controversies, criticisms of the characterization of certain acts, legal problems, marketing actions and operational issues.

Currently, Netflix still leads the market for streaming platforms – closely followed by Prime Video, Disney + and Paramount.

According to data from Forbes magazine, the platform ended 2022 with about 231 million subscribers spread across 190 countries.

Check below 7 situations in which Netflix was forced to edit its movies and series even after launch; check out!

Bird Box showed a real accident

Released in 2018, the horror film Bird Box, starring Sandra Bullock, became one of Netflix’s first viral hits. The beginning of the film consists of a newsreel sequence that shows how society has collapsed and the world has entered a post-apocalyptic state. It was precisely this sequence that had to be edited after the release of the feature.

The reason? One of the accidents shown in the montage is real. This is the Lac-Megantic train accident, one of the worst rail disasters in Canadian history. Occurred in 2013, the accident claimed the lives of 47 people, in addition to causing enormous damage to Quebec’s infrastructure. Netflix only removed the Bird Box scene after 4 months of public outcry.

Stranger Things “took smoke”

In its first years of history, Netflix was heavily criticized by the anti-smoking organization Truth Initiative for the characterization of smoking in its original productions. Series like House of Cards and Orange is the New Black entered the group’s sights, but boycott efforts were concentrated, mainly on Stranger Things.

According to the organization, all episodes of Season 1 of the series showed characters smoking – which makes sense, since the series is set in the 80s. Even so, due to the fact that Stranger Things is aimed at a teenage audience, Netflix decided to remove all references to smoking in productions recommended for viewers 14 and under.

13 Reasons Why had to be reissued multiple times

One of the most controversial series on Netflix, the teen drama 13 Reasons Why has had to be re-edited several times. After all, in its original version, the production showed the suicide of the protagonist Hannah in terribly explicit details. At first, Netflix adopted a trigger warning in the episode where Hannah kills herself.

Eventually, the platform also included this same warning in 3 more episodes of season 1. Before the release of the second year, Netflix published a warning video about the content of the series. Finally, two years after the original premiere, the platform finally cut the controversial sequel to Hannah’s suicide.

Round 6 had to be edited for an unusual reason

Launched in 2021, Round 6 became a true international phenomenon on Netflix, breaking records as the most popular non-English language series on the platform. The 1st season of the South Korean production also had to be re-edited for a very unusual reason: the inclusion of a real telephone in its plot.

As Round 6 fans already know, potential participants in the death games are given a card with a mysterious phone number. The number shown in Season 1, to the dismay of one unlucky South Korean, actually existed! From then on, countless people started calling him, and because of that, Netflix was forced to reissue it.

The Monster Next Door maps

The documentary series O Monstro ao Lado arrived on Netflix in 2019 – and it did not take long to become involved in a major international controversy. The true crime documentary follows the story of John Demjanjuk, a man accused of being the infamous Nazi Ivan the Terrible, one of the most violent guards at the Treblinka concentration camp.

To better illustrate the location of the camp, the series uses a map with the modern borders of Europe, instead of the boundaries adopted in World War II. This map incorrectly implies that the field was in Poland. Even Mateusz Morawiecki, the country’s prime minister, blasted Netflix for the mistake. The platform apologized and re-edited the scene.

The Hasan Minhaj Controversy

The series Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, which ran for 6 seasons on Netflix, represents the only time Netflix has been required to re-edit an original production due to legal guidance. In one of the episodes of the series, presenter Hasan Minhaj criticizes the Saudi Arabian government – ​​particularly the country’s Royal Family, led by Prince Mohammed bin Salmad) for its role in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoogi.

The Saudi Arabian government made a formal complaint to the platform, and therefore, Netflix decided to remove the episode from its catalog in the country. “We strongly support artistic freedom, and we only removed this episode, only in Saudi Arabia, after we received a valid legal request for compliance with local law,” said the platform in an official note.

Chris Rock’s Mistake

American comedian Chris Rock recently released the stand-up special Selective Indignation on Netflix. In the show, the comedian, of course, talks about the slap he received from Will Smith after offending the star’s wife at the 2023 Oscars. Netflix also decided to reissue the special, but not due to the actor’s problematic statements.

In Selective Indignation, Chris Rock commits a small gaffe: the comedian confuses the film Emancipation, released by Will Smith in 2022, with A Man Among Giants, from 2016. Due to the confusion, Netflix chose to re-edit the scene. The platform also includes a notice about this edition in the special itself.