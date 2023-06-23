7 x best activities to do with your bestie

visit a garden of your choice

Imagine a creative afternoon and activity with you best friend, Then go to Plücktuin Stautenberg near Amersfoort. In the palace garden you can create a beautiful summer bouquet for your home. It is good to give as a gift or keep with you.

karaoke night

Do you want to shout out to Harry Styles, Taylor Swift or ABBA? Then the Duke of Tokyo is the place to stay in Utrecht or Amsterdam place to be, Can you sing well, or totally out of tune? It doesn’t matter, because you have a private room anyway.

Go Behind the Rietveld Schroder House

Rietveld was a Dutch architect and furniture designer. You may know him by his famous red-blue chair. Commissioned by Mrs. Schröder, he designed an entire house in the style of the Dutch art movement De Stijl. So if you are passionate about art, culture and architecture, then this house – in Utrecht – is definitely a must see,

go to an open-air cinema

Sounds like a perfect date, doesn’t it? There’s nothing wrong with watching a movie while sitting on the couch under a rug, but it’s a little more special under a starry sky. You can do just that at Movies at the Hermitage in Amsterdam.

Canoeing or Drinking Water in Friesland

Friesland is known for its beautiful lakes, and there are several places where you can rent a soup or canoe. But if you want to explore Friesland without bothering with boat crowds, the outdoor Veldboom is a good place to rent something and enjoy summer in the Netherlands.

