7 x Zomer op Zuid: You won’t want to miss these outings

Get ready for a season filled with architecture, dance, festivals, movies, Eatart, music, theater and street culture, In the coming weeks you will be able to discover Zuid like never before with Zomer op Zuid. Uitagenda Rotterdam has listed some great suggestions for you!

Fresh and Gers – by June 30

During Vers & Gers, dance performances can be seen for three weeks. Artistic director Connie Jansen brings together young and established makers, national and international, at Ketendrecht. On display until June 30!

North Sea Round Town – from June 21

Got no tickets for North Sea Jazz? Come to the North Sea Round Town! More than 350 concerts will take place in the near future at more than 125 venues in Rotterdam. As part of Summer op Zuid, there are many additional activities based around live jazz music on the left bank of the Maas.

Survive in the South – June 25

A household name in Rotterdam for years: the fantastic show Surviving on South. South Rotterdam’s children and youth show off their talents with cool breakdance and be a ghost To do drama, singing and much more. Fun for young and old!

Krakati Festival – 25 June

Krakri is a reflection of the diverse cultures in Rotterdam. Of EatTraditional costumes, games, dancing and music, a 17-piece band with, among others Marchiano (The Voice of Holland), this festival at Shinnenbanenpark in Beverwaard will be a party anyway.

Katie Coty – June 30 and July 1

The Suriname concept of Keti Koti means broken chain. It marks the abolition of slavery in the former colonies of Suriname and the Netherlands Antilles on July 1, 1863. It is of course celebrated in the South too! For example, with various events at Theater Zuidplein, a free festival at Art Studio Hoogvliet and during hip-hop festival Rolling Loud (with Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott, among others!).

Really In Shape – From July 10

Soon you will find a special three by five meter art installation in Theater Zuidplein: 3D Work Really in Shape. While you aren’t allowed to touch most of the art, you can even climb on this work full of photographs of Rotterdammers!

Windows full of art and poems – from 25 June

Want to see something different during your walk? Then pass by the NEstudios windows on Noordereiland. They have been transformed into works of art! The exhibition will open on June 25 with a free festival filled with poems, music and be a ghost,

There is definitely more to experience in Rotterdam this summer. Check out all the events, festivals and outings coming to Uitagenda Rotterdam.