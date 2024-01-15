7,000 nursing and medical opposition positions in conflict between Madrid community and unions

The MIR exam was celebrated at the Faculty of Education of the Complutense University of Madrid in Madrid on January 29, 2022.

The Community of Madrid, like the rest of Spain, has an obligation to reduce temporary employment rates among public sector workers by the end of 2024. The mandate from Europe is clear and sets a deadline of December 31, 2024. With this prevailing priority, Madrid Public Health must reduce the rate of temporary staff to 8% And many doctors, nurses and health workers will be immobilized who, despite having worked for the Madrid Health Service (SERMAS) for decades, still have no permanent contract.

To speed up processes in an extraordinary way Opposition Classics (OPE) qualifying competition, avoiding traditional examinations so that health system employees are stable and receive permanent contracts. At the beginning of the legislature, Fatima Matute’s own health ministry planned for the stabilization of 44,000 workers. However, the implementation of this plan is somewhat more complicated.

The plan has been negotiated with unions, but has reached an impasse With which the labor representatives do not agree. The Community of Madrid has decided that some places will be awarded through a merit-based competition and others through a competitive examination. Health Ministry sources say that this decision has been taken because legal norms, Although they have not provided infobae More data or explanations that shed light on why the report believes that some health workers can opt for competency-based competition and others should do so through competitive examination.

In 2024, Madrid will be the region of Spain with the lowest investment per inhabitant in community health care.

“They informed us about a qualification competition for all categories and we understood that it was necessary. If you do not reduce the temporality established by Europe, you put European funds at risk, but in this way You create inequality, contempt and abuse for some health workers more than others”, clarify from Labor Commission (CCCO) infobae,

The Ministry of Health assures the medium that the scale of OPE 22-23 by the merit competition for doctors and specialist nurses, “all unions except AMYTS showed their disagreement” that “it is only for specialist doctors and nurses, Ignoring that there are legal reports “Those who support the decision taken by the department,” say sources who were consulted.

TotalApproximately 7,000 vacancies are pending in line with the required stabilization. And among these, Only about 2,000 will make it through the qualifying competition, which relate to specialized nursing and specialized physicians. The remaining health workers will have to go to the opposition. “We requested these legal reports and they have not given them to us yet. We want to know what this is based on in terms of the framework law. They degrade and mistreat other professionals and create a lack of equality. If there is a pace to reduce the temporariness, then a situation should arise that the qualifying competition is for all categories,” argues the CCOO association.

SATSE has also shown itself along these lines: “We want all workers to be treated equally. If it is decided through some competition, then so be it. Even if this is a protest. The thing that troubles us the most is They distinguish between types of personnel, This distinction troubles us a bit,” consulting sources said. He says, following the union’s insistence, they managed to ensure that even specialized nurses avoided protests and were able to obtain employment through merit-based competition.

If the process of stabilizing locations is not achieved on the required dates, The Community of Madrid would jeopardize the receipt of European moneyTherefore these processes are rushed, leading to the temporary nature of many jobs.