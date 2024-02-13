$75 million...this is the amount Disney+ spent to get this movie with Taylor Swift. no one stops the pop star

We know that Disney is a master of the art of buying great licenses to expand their catalog. A few days ago, the company has invested this time in the world of music by approving Taylor Swift’s latest film. Masterstroke for Mickey?

Disney gave itself a gift of $75 million

Marvel, Star Wars, 20th Century Fox… we can no longer count the huge licenses or production companies that Disney has purchased to incorporate into its ecosystem. Today the Californian company is at the helm of an empire so vast that it’s hard to know what doesn’t belong to it. However, this does not stop the public from fleeing the Disney+ platform when its prices rise. In fact, at the time of the year-end celebrations of 2023, Disney+ lost at least 1.3 million subscribers on the platform after price hike announcement, A deficiency that Bob Iger wants to solve with his new purchase.

Less than a week ago, Disney+ was actually able to claim to be one of the lucky ones among the SVOD services that will be able to exclusively air Taylor Swift’s famous Erasure Tour. baptism Taylor Swift: Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)This filmed version of the American singer’s current tour is particularly popular with fans. It must be said that despite the vastness of her tour and the number of her dates, Taylor Swift does not visit every country in the world and all her concerts sell out in a matter of seconds, creating many server problems. Process. At Ticketmaster.

Given the scale that American Star has achieved in recent years and the massive impact it has had on the economy around it, it is not surprising that Disney has decided to invest some big money in such an opportunity. Thus Mickey’s company decided to spend no less than 75 million dollars to be able to afford the famous Taylor Swift: Eras Tour (Taylor’s version), which in addition to a 3-hour show included 4 special songs and the cardigan. Must include songs that fans will love. Will be able to see in the cinema version, If you want to discover this absolutely mind-blowing show (we sincerely recommend it), you’ll have to wait until March 15th To be able to do it directly on Disney+.

Disney makes announcements

Even if there wasn’t really a special event to justify it, Disney made some big announcements in recent days. In addition to enjoying Taylor Swift’s Erasure Tour on Disney+, The Californian company also announced a few days ago that the series Percy Jackson and the Olympians will be able to officially benefit from Season 2. It must be said that the first season was particularly successful as we told you in this article, and that its audience was better than that of some recent Marvel and Star Wars productions.

moreover, Disney also surprised by announcing an investment of no less than $1.5 billion in Epic Games, specifically to develop its presence in the video game Fortnite. With such a huge sum spent, we can already expect to see a lot more collaborations between Disney and Fortnite, including some that might go beyond just skins. Indeed, we remind you that the games from Epic Games have recently expanded by offering a real rhythm game inspired by Guitar Hero and Rockband, as well as a racing game in collaboration with Rocket, without forgetting a game made entirely of virtual Lego. Have decided to move from your island. League. Maybe we’ll see Percy Jackson and Taylor Swift in Fortnite soon? Only the future will tell us.