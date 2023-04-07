8 Cheap Single-Player Action-Adventure Games on Steam

One more week, Steam He throws his prices out the window again. It is the best occasion to indulge yourself with these PC offers for less than 10 euros, taking advantage of discounts of up to 80%. In addition, you can also play them on Steam Deck.

In these times, online multiplayer titles have gained much more weight. It is common for players to meet every day in exciting games of Fortnite, Overwatch 2 or League of Legends.

But, in case playing alone seems like a better option, in this report you will find what you are looking for. Is about 8 Action Adventures That Will Win The Hearts Of Lone Wolves.

VIDEO Lost in Random – Gameplay Trailer

if you like the good stories, the immersive worlds and the single-player experiencesthese great games for PC and Steam Deck will arouse your attention immediately.

There’s a little bit of everything: adventures set in classical Rome, exciting road trips, storybook stories, colorful platformers… you’re sure to find something to your liking.

Who said that playing alone is worse than doing it in company? These 8 great single player games for PC and Steam Deck very cheap They prove the opposite, and they will seduce you from the first moment due to their unbeatable price on the Valve platform.

Everything you need to know before installing Windows on a Steam Deck

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Asobo Studio stunned us in 2019 with A Plague Tale: Innocence, a gripping single-player adventure that we can’t get out of our heads. The story, starring Amicia and little Hugo, plunges us into 14th century France (in the middle of the Hundred Years War).

A Plague Tale: Innocence proves that a great story and a careful setting are two safe values in a video game. Immerse yourself in an excellent action, stealth and suspense adventure for only 7.99 euros (80% discount) on Steam.

Analysis of A Plague Tale: Innocence for PS4, Xbox One and PC

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

The first Mirror’s Edge was one of the best games of the PS3/360 generation, but watch out for its sequel, which isn’t far behind. Mirror’s Edge Catalyst is a remarkable adventure that delves into Faith’s story, while recapturing the spirit of the original game.

Like in the first game, Faith can run at high speed, jump between buildings and spread tow left and right.. You have before you a huge futuristic city (Glass), full of details and spectacularity… and all for a modest price of 4.99 euros (75% discount) on Steam.

Analysis of Mirror’s Edge Catalyst for PS4, Xbox One and PC

deadly shell

Inspired by FromSoftware’s greatest hits (especially Dark Souls), Cold Symmetry brings us an interesting action-RPG marked by dark fantasy and a high level of difficulty. Mortal Shell is a clone of Dark Souls, but it’s possibly the best one ever made.

As a banished knight, tons of enemies and fearsome bosses await you in every dungeon of Mortal Shell. You can only win if you summon the necessary courage, sharpen your senses and get this game for only 6.24 euros (75% discount) on Steam.

Mortal Shell analysis for PS4, Xbox One and PC that is born of love for the Dark Souls saga

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

One of the best trilogies of all time is back. In the ’90s, Spyro became a platforming star, alongside Mario, Sonic, and Crash. We all remember the three brilliant games that came out from 1998 to 2000 on PS1.

Well then, with Spyro Reignited Trilogy you will relive the three classics of the little dragon for 9.99 euros (75% discount) on the Valve platform. Join the friendly Spyro and his friends in three platform classics, which return remastered and hotter than ever before.

Analysis of Spyro Reignited Trilogy for PS4 and Xbox One

Road 96

It’s hard not to remember Road 96, one of the best indies of recent times, which recently received a prequel. One fine day you will get into an unknown car (the result of hitchhiking), and you will embark on an exciting journey through procedurally generated environments.

No two roads are the same on Road 96. The best virtue of DigixArt and Ravenscourt’s title is its story, full of memorable characters and situations, in addition to a script that will surprise you with its crazy twists. Do not hesitate to try it for only 6.98 euros (65% discount) on Steam.

Analysis Road 96 for Nintendo Switch and PC, the procedural road trip adventure from the creator of Valiant Hearts

Ryse: Son of Rome

Time has been wonderful for Ryse: Son of Rome. This luxurious Xbox One exclusive (which would arrive a year later on PC) is one of the most spectacular adventures for a single playerboth at a playable level (it is a carousel of emotions) and at a technical level.

In the skin of the Roman soldier Marius Titus, who sees his family die at the hands of barbarians, you will travel to Britain to consummate your cold revenge. It’s not too long, but it’s an adventure worth discovering… and more at the price of 2.49 euros (75% discount) on Steam.

Analysis of Ryse Son of Rome for PC

Lost in Random

EA Originals and Zoink hit the nail on the head with Lost in Random, a gothic action-adventure inspired by the classic Alice in Wonderland tale. Can a dice decide the fate of the kingdom of Azar? You will have to find out in this magical adventure.

A girl named Par, along with her cute talkative dice Dadelio, will travel through the six kingdoms of Azar to save his missing sister, Odd. As little as you like literature and gothic themes, you should try Lost in Random for only 5.99 euros (80% discount) on Steam.

Analysis of Lost in Random, a gothic adventure that does not leave its charm to chance

Alice: Madness Returns

A true modern classic that remains in the memories of the players. Alice: Madness Returns is American McGee’s dark vision of the celebrated tale, which turns the play into a frenetic hack and slash riddled with violence. Also, it makes a good pairing with Lost in Random.

In fact, you can get Alice: Madness Returns together with the EA Originals title for 8.98 euros as a pack. If you are only interested in the Spicy Horse Games game, you can get it for 3.99 euros (80% discount) on the Valve platform. It is never too late to discover this jewel.

Alice Madness Returns, American McGee’s twisted vision of Alice in Wonderland, will be a TV series

Another good helping of deals, right? remember that all are compatible with Steam Decksince Valve’s hybrid system allows you to play 75% of the most popular games on Steam.

Are you curious about what are the most popular games in March? Hogwarts Legacy extends its magic, though the Elden Ring, Stardew Valley, and Vampire Survivors push very hard.

If you are looking for a new adventure for your PC or Steam Deckthese 8 titles will show you why single player experiences are still in style. They don’t need a multiplayer mode to conquer your gamer heart.