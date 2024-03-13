8 children and 1 adult died after eating sea turtle meat. news from mexico

Africa.- eight children and one adult After this he lost his life in the remote island of Pemba in Africa. eat sea turtle meatA local delicacy that carries deadly risks.

The tragedy occurred on the island of Pemba, located in the Zanzibar archipelago off the east coast of Africa.

Due to consumption of sea turtle meat Nine people died and another 78 were hospitalizedAccording to the report of nbc,

known risks

Although sea turtle meat is considered a delicacy in the region, the risks associated with its consumption are well known.

is called poison chelonitoxism may be the reason Gastrointestinal symptoms and neurological, hepatic and renal toxicities According to the National Institutes of Health.

background

This is not the first incident of its kind on Pemba Island. In November 2021, seven people died after eating the same food, highlighting the severity of the problem.

Faced with this situation, the Zanzibar authorities have sent a disaster management team Urging the population to refrain from eating sea turtle meat to prevent similar situations in the future.

You may be interested in: Male green sea turtles are in danger of extinction due to climate change