8 good Netflix series based on books to watch

With the great success of adaptations of books for cinema and television, the Netflix has invested more and more in productions based on literary works.

Among the available options, there are several series that have been adapted from books, pleasing both fans of the original works and new viewers.

In this list, we have selected 10 series from Netflix that were based on books, including some of the most popular titles of recent years, such as Bridgerton and Shadow and Bone.

Check out the full list:

bridgerton

In early 19th century London high society, the Bridgerton family is the center of attention.

Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest daughter, is in search of a suitable husband, but ends up getting involved in a game of seduction with the rebellious Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings.

Cast: Phoebe Dynevor, Regé-Jean Page and Nicola Coughlan.

The series is a successful adaptation of Julia Quinn’s books, combining romance, drama and a luxurious setting.

Shadow and Bones

In a world divided by a magical barrier, orphan Alina Starkov discovers that she has special powers and becomes the last hope to unify the country.

Cast: Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux and Ben Barnes.

The series is an adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s book series and features an engaging plot, with a world rich in detail and interesting characters.

The Witcher

Based on the book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, the series follows monster hunter Geralt of Rivia on his adventures in a fantasy medieval world.

Cast: Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan.

The series is a ratings success, with a complex plot full of twists, in addition to an impeccable performance by Henry Cavill as Geralt.

The Queen’s Gambit

Orphan prodigy Beth Harmon becomes a talented chess player and must deal with drug addiction while facing powerful opponents.

Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Marielle Heller and Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

The series is adapted from the novel by Walter Tevis and features an engaging and emotional story, as well as an incredible performance by Anya Taylor-Joy.

13 Reasons Why

Based on the book by Jay Asher, the series follows Clay Jensen as he discovers the reasons why his friend Hannah Baker committed suicide.

Cast: Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford and Alisha Boe.

The series tackles important themes like bullying, depression and suicide in a sensitive and realistic way, with powerful performances from the cast.

Locke & Key

Based on the comic book series written by Joe Hill and illustrated by Gabriel Rodriguez, Locke & Key follows three brothers who move into their family’s ancestral home after their father is murdered. There, they discover magical keys that give them powers and open doors to other worlds.

The cast includes Emilia Jones, Connor Jessup and Jackson Robert Scott.

Locke & Key is an intriguing series that mixes fantasy, horror and mystery in an engaging way, with a young and talented cast that brings the characters to life.

Altered Carbon

Based on the science fiction novel by Richard K. Morgan, Altered Carbon is a series set in a dystopian future where human consciousness can be transferred into new bodies, allowing people to live for centuries.

Joel Kinnaman stars as Takeshi Kovacs, a soldier who wakes up in a new body 250 years after his death to investigate a murder.

The cast also includes James Purefoy and Martha Higareda.

Altered Carbon is an exciting and visually stunning science fiction series featuring a talented cast and an engaging story that explores deep themes about the nature of life and mortality.

You (You)

Based on the book of Caroline Kepnesthe series follows a bookstore manager named Joe Goldberg who falls madly in love with a young writer named Guinevere Beck and does everything to get closer to her, even if it means committing terrible acts.

Cast: Penn Badgley, Elizabeth Lail and Luca Padovan.

If you like psychological suspense, You is certainly one of the most recommended and famous in the Netflix.

These are just some of the series available on Netflix which are based on books. If you are a fan of reading and watching, these series can be a great option to enjoy the best of both worlds.