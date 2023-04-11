8 good thrillers on Netflix that will hook you from the start

With so many options available in Netflixchoosing a movie to watch can become a difficult task.

If you’re a fan of thrillers and looking for a movie that will keep you on the edge of your seat, the streaming platform offers a variety of interesting options.

Here are 10 thriller movies available on Netflix that will surely catch your attention:

The Woman at the Window

Anna Fox (Amy Adams) is a child psychologist who suffers from agoraphobia and spends her days watching the lives of her neighbors through the window.

When she witnesses a crime, her sanity is called into question and she must fight to prove the truth before it’s too late.

Cast: Amy Adams, Gary Oldman and Julianne Moore.

The Woman at the Window is a film that divides opinions, but that can please fans of psychological suspense. Amy Adams delivers an intense performance as Anna, and the strong cast helps keep viewers interested.

The plot has some predictable twists, but still manages to surprise at times.

The perfection

Charlotte (Allison Williams) is a cello prodigy who abandons her career to care for her sick mother. When she meets Lizzie (Logan Browning), a talented young woman like herself, they begin a relationship that leads to a path of obsession and revenge.

Cast: Allison Williams, Logan Browning and Steven Weber.

The perfection is an intense and disturbing psychological thriller that subverts expectations of the genre.

Allison Williams and Logan Browning deliver exceptional performances, and Richard Shepard’s direction is adept at creating an atmosphere of rising tension.

Oxygen

A woman (Melanie Laurent) wakes up in a medical pod with no memory of who he is or how he got there. With oxygen running low, she must find a way to escape before it’s too late.

Cast: Melanie Laurent.

Oxygen is a claustrophobic thriller that keeps the viewer going.

The well

In a vertical prison, where inmates on the upper floors eat better than those on the lower floors, Goreng (Ivan Massagué) struggle to survive.

Cast: Iván Massagué, Antonia San Juan and Zorion Eguileor.

The well is a Spanish film that has an intriguing premise and a claustrophobic atmosphere that keeps the viewer on edge until the very end. The cast delivers convincing performances and the social critique present in the plot is a disturbing reflection on social inequality.

The Man in Darkness

Three thieves break into a blind man’s house to steal his money, only to discover he is a highly trained ex-soldier.

Cast: Stephen Lang, Jane Levy and Dylan Minnette.

This is a tense, unsettling thriller that keeps the viewer on the edge of their seat from beginning to end.

Caliber

Two friends on a hunting trip accidentally shoot a local resident, and try to cover up the crime.

Cast: Jack Lowden, Martin McCann and Tony Curran.

The film is a tense story of guilt and consequences, with a chilling ending.

cam

Alice (Madeline Brewer) is a camgirl who begins to be pursued by a mysterious and sinister doppelganger.

Cast: Madeline Brewer, Patch Darragh and Melora Walters.

cam is a technological thriller that explores the world of camgirls and the dark side of the internet. Madeline Brewer delivers a convincing performance and the direction of Daniel Goldhaber is skilled at creating an unsettling atmosphere.

bird box

In a post-apocalyptic world, a mother (Sandra Bullock) and their children struggle to survive blindfolded so as not to see a mysterious force that causes suicide.

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Trevante Rhodes and John Malkovich.

A tense and emotional film that makes the viewer wonder which is worse: to see or not to see?