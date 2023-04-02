8 Great Movies With Peaky Blinders Actor

The career best of the star behind Thomas Shelby!

Much more than just the face behind the cold and calculating Thomas Shelby, actor Cillian Murphy is always praised for delivering great performances, whatever the work he is involved in. Known in Hollywood for his partnerships with Christopher Nolan (he is even the protagonist of the director’s next film), the Irishman who conquered the public with peaky blinders has a long history in the entertainment industry.

That’s why we selected 8 movies which have the illustrious presence of Cillian Murphy so that you can learn more about the actor’s career!