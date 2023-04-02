8 Great Movies With Peaky Blinders Actor

The career best of the star behind Thomas Shelby!
Much more than just the face behind the cold and calculating Thomas Shelby, actor Cillian Murphy is always praised for delivering great performances, whatever the work he is involved in. Known in Hollywood for his partnerships with Christopher Nolan (he is even the protagonist of the director’s next film), the Irishman who conquered the public with peaky blinders has a long history in the entertainment industry.
That’s why we selected 8 movies which have the illustrious presence of Cillian Murphy so that you can learn more about the actor’s career!
Extermination (2002)
where to watch: The film is currently not available on Brazilian streams.
extermination was one of Cillian Murphy’s first major film projects. His work in horror directed by Danny Boyle (Trainspotting: No Limits, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire) was practically a watershed in his career, which guaranteed him good opportunities in the industry.
With Naomie Harris (Venom: Time of Carnage), Brendan Gleeson (Harry Potter) It is Christopher Eccleston (Doctor Who) in the list, extermination is an apocalyptic film that takes place in a universe devastated by a plague that has turned part of the population into zombies. And there a group of survivors prepare to embark on a perilous journey in search of a safe haven.
Batman Begins (2005)
where to watch: HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play and YouTube.
Was Batman Beginsthe first film in the acclaimed trilogy directed by Christopher Nolan, that Murphy’s partnership with the filmmaker began. In the plot, Cillian lives the doctor Jonathan Cranebetter known as Straw manone of the members of Batman’s group of villains.
starring Christian Bale (American Psychopath), Batman Begins tells the origin story of the hooded hero, starting at the time when Bruce Wayne was just a young man with no great purposes in life. But when he receives training from the League of Shadows and discovers an evil agenda behind the group, Wayne decides to take the law into his own hands.
The Origin (2010)
where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play and YouTube.
Considered by many to be Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece, the film The origin follows the story of Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio), a thief with a rare ability to steal secrets from someone’s unconscious while the person is in a sleep state. But when Dom is tasked with implanting an idea in the mind of the heir to an empire, he’ll need all the help he can get to pull off the perfect crime.
The origin is one of the highlights of Cillian Murphy’s filmography and, in addition to having Leonardo DiCapriothe film also has Elliot Page (The Umbrella Academy), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (500 days with her), tom hardy (Venom, Peaky Blinders) It is Marion Cotillard (Two Days, One Night).
In the Heart of the Sea (2015)
where to watch: Telecine, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play and YouTube.
Inspired by the book of the same name by Nathaniel Philbrickthe film In the Heart of the Sea tells the story of a crew that needs to do the impossible to survive on a deserted island after suffering a brutal attack by a gigantic whale. As a curiosity, it was this story that inspired the writer Herman Melville writing moby dickone of the most important literary works of all time.
In the Heart of the Sea is driven by Ron Howard (Arrested Development, Apollo 13) and, in addition to the presence of Cillian Murphy, the cast also has Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tom Holland (Spider man), Brendan Gleeson (Harry Potter) It is Ben Whishaw (The Adventures of Paddington).
Dunkirk (2017)
where to watch: HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.
Set in the period of Second World War, Dunkirk is a war movie directed by Christopher Nolan that is inspired by facts. Departing from the point of view of soldiers and commanders, the film shows the events of Battle of Dunkirkwhere British and French forces were cornered by the Germans and had to be evacuated by sea.
In addition to featuring Cillian Murphy, the cast of Dunkirk he has tom hardy (Venom, Peaky Blinders), Kenneth Branagh (belfast), Fionn Whitehead (emily), Mark Rylance (Down to the Bones), Barry Keoghan (eternal), Harry Styles (Do not worry, dear) It is Jack Lowden (two queens).
A Quiet Place: Part II (2020)
where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play and YouTube.
The sequel to the acclaimed A Quiet Place (2018) opened in 2020 to continue the dramatic events of the first film, which stars John Krasinski (The Office) It is Emily Blunt (The devil Wears Prada). In the second film, it is Cillian Murphy who takes the lead, alongside Blunt, as the character Emmett.
Directed by John Krasinski, A Quiet Place: Part II follows the Abbott family in a new fight for survival as they must venture into the unknown to find safety, all without making a single sound.
Night Flight (2005)
where to watch: Netflix.
With direction of Wes Craven (Panic, Nightmare Hour), the film Night flight follows a troubled plane trip made by Lisa Reisert (Rachel McAdams), a hotel manager who hates flying, but must face her fear in order to travel when her grandmother dies.
As soon as she returns home, she ends up meeting the charming Jackson Rippner (Cillian Murphy), who sits next to her on the plane. But everything turns into a big nightmare when Jackson tells Lisa that he needs her help to kill a politician.
Sunshine: Solar Alert (2007)
where to watch: Star+ and YouTube.
Sunshine: Sun Alert is a film directed by Danny Boyle that takes place in the near future, where the death of the sun will put an end to humanity. Soon, in a last attempt to save the world, a group of eight people travels to space with a device capable of reviving the sun, but an accident puts the crew in great danger.
Starring Cillian Murphy, Sunshine: Sun Alert also have Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere at the Same Time), Chris Evans (captain America), Cliff Curtis (Avatar: The Way of Water), Rose Byrne (Neighbors) It is Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange) in the list.