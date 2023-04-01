8 international rappers to replace Drake in Brazilian line-ups

If there was any good will on the part of the Brazilian public towards the drakeit ended last Sunday, when the Canadian rapper decided to cancel his concert in Lollapalooza Brazil in time. While some people laughed at the hilarious memes that addressed the artist’s lack of heart from “God’s Plan” with Brazilian fans, others were outraged by the excuse given by him for not attending the festival (he claimed he had no team to accompany him).

In a way, Drake’s attitude didn’t surprise many people, since the rapper had an unsympathetic behavior during his last visit to Brazil, for the Rock in Rio de 2019. In addition to delivering a mechanical and shortened show, the singer has not yet allowed the transmission of the presentation by Multishow. I.e: he shouldn’t have been cast in a festival in Brazil again and on such short notice.

While it is understandable that the number of Drake hits catch the attention of contractorsthere are attractions of the genre that have never come to Brazil or are as acclaimed and famous as he is and maybe they don’t charge as expensive for a show of more than 40 minutes (according to Metrópoles, the “certified lover boy” charged $4 million by the implemented chaos).

Tyler, The Creator

It’s been over 12 years since he came to Brazil, at the time with the collective Odd Future and at a very different stage of his career. Over the past decade, Tyler has set aside his controversial style to establish himself as one of the biggest names in the scene and deliver critically acclaimed albums full of lyrical experimentation – “flower boy(2017), “IGOR” (2019) and “Call Me If You Get Lost” (2021).

Nicki Minaj

She doesn’t need big presentations. Although every Brazilian minimally interested in music knows who he is Nicki Minajshe was never hired for a festival here. With a career spanning over 16 years, thousands of albums sold and verses that went down in rap history, it’s past time for “super freaky girl” make the Brazilian barbz happy once again. Recently, she was headliner of great festivals in the gringa. If you were to name someone from the Young Money family…

Kendrick Lamar

Regarded as one of the biggest names in global rap, Lamar came to Brazil in 2019, at the height of his career, for a performance at Lolla. After the success of the album “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”, is the moment to think about the artist’s return to the country. Rumors in the media say that he will be one of the attractions of the Primavera Sound this year. If the rumors are confirmed, it will be another goal for the event, which prepares its second edition here.

Cardi B

It might be hard to get the Cardi B from home, but nothing a good fee can’t fix. The rapper from the Grammy-winning album “Invasion of Privacy” piled up hits on the music charts in recent years and conquered the Brazilian public by revealing herself to be a big fan of sertanejo and funk. She recorded songs with Anita It is Ludmilladelivered memes during the period of social isolation and would certainly attract thousands of fans when performing in Brazil.

Pusha T

Pusha T he was last on Brazilian soil in 2017, when he rocked Maze Fest, in São Paulo. Since then, the Bronx rapper has earned a new meeting with his fans in Brazil. In 2018, he released the excellent album “Daytona“. Last year, the album “It’s Almost Dry” , made by Kanye West It is pharrellwas one of the best rap albums of the season (off: it deserved the Grammy that went to Kendrick Lamar).

A$AP Rocky

He was one of 2022 Lolla headlinersso perhaps it was not the best option to replace drakebut Rocky is on the rise in the global market, is one of the most versatile artists in the scene and delivers a high-level show, full of pyrotechnic elements to please even those who don’t know his work.

travis scott

The “goosebumps” rapper performed at the first edition of Primavera Sound in Brazil, in November of last year, and pleased the payers with a mega production and a vigorous repertoire. A good request for a big festival.

Frank Ocean

This is another artist who came to Brazil less than he should (he went around here in 2019, as if nothing…). One of the most powerful voices of a generation in R&B is taking a (long) time and probably preparing new songs. but as soon as Frank Ocean available please contractors…