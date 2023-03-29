8 Items Every Lady Gaga Fan Would Like To Have In Their Collection | mall

This Tuesday (28.03), Lady Gaga completed another year of life. The singer reached her 37th birthday, and of course the artist’s fans and admirers also want to celebrate the date. Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, better known with the pseudonym that brought her global fame, has had a career marked by success as a singer, songwriter, actress, music producer and beauty businesswoman.

The artist showed her talent from a very young age and started singing in bars and clubs. In 2017, she was accepted to New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts and, aged 19, began to dedicate herself fully to her music career, drawing attention for her extravagant looks, quickly becoming a pop music fashion icon. Lady Gaga revolutionized the pop world and, today, stands out as one of the biggest names in contemporary music.

The album The Fame, released in 2008 marked the beginning of her musical career, and the songs Poker Face and Paparazzi, hits at the time, gave Gaga her first Grammy in the Best Electronic/Dance Album category. And of course, after that first launch, many others (very successful) followed soon after, such as The Fame Monster, Born This Way, ARTPOP, Cheek To CheekIt is Joanne. But she didn’t stop there: Gaga conquered the theaters by starring, in 2018, in the remake of A Star Is Born, beside Bradley Cooper. His participation not only in front of the cameras, but also on the soundtrack, was critically acclaimed and earned him an Oscar for Best Original Song, with the hit Shallow.

2 of 4 A Star Is Born, film with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga (Photo: Disclosure) — Photo: Glamor A Star Is Born, film with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga (Photo: Disclosure) — Photo: Glamor

Unforgettable, isn’t it? In these 37 years of life, the singer has been marking her own life and also that of her fans. Therefore, we have separated a list of items that every fan and admirer of Gaga would like to have, to celebrate this very special date. Check it out below!

1 – Lady Gaga x Terry Richardson book, R$ 139.32

two – Lady Gaga sweatshirt, R$69.90

3 – Lady Gaga Bad Romance Mug, R$49.00

4 – ARTPOP (2 LP), Vinyl, R$223.90

5 – Chromatica (LP), R$413.08

3 of 4 Birthday Lady Gaga — Photo: Playback/Instagraam Birthday Lady Gaga — Photo: Playback/Instagraam

1 – Born This Way, LP, R$288.71

two – Fame (Vinyl Record), R$186.90

3 – Book, Channel Kindness: Stories of Kindness and Community, English Edition, R$138.82

4 – Book, SHALLOW FROM A STAR IS BORN PVG: From a Star Is Born, Piano, Vocal, Guitar, Sheet Music, BRL 8.92

5 – Love For Sale (Amazon Exclusive), LP, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, R$270.42

4 of 4 Items Lady Gaga — Photo: Playback/Instagram Lady Gaga items — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

