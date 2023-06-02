8 listening tips for people who want to learn more about fashion

6. The Run Through With Vogue

In this podcast, American Vogue editors Chloe Malle and Chioma Nnadi take you behind the scenes of the fashion industry. Expect: Exclusive interviews with leading designers, models and other leading figures in fashion and a glimpse into the world high fashionTrends and cultural influences. The Run Through With Vogue The perfect podcast for fashion lovers about the fascinating and dynamic world of fashion.

7. Dressed: The History of Fashion

Dressed Up: History of Fashion Focuses on, you guessed it, the history of fashion. In this podcast, the hosts delve deep into the history of fashion, examining its evolution – from historical costumes to contemporary trends. They explore the cultural, social and political context in which clothing styles emerged and provide insight into the role of fashion in society. Whether you’re a fashion history buff or just interested in the background on our outfits, this podcast is definitely a must-listen.

8. Fashion No Filter

podcast though fashion no filter Hasn’t been supplemented with new episodes for a while, we still include it on this list, as the slightly older episodes are still worth listening to. For example, the pair behind this podcast — which includes Camille Charrière and Monica Ainley — speak with designers like Kate Holstein of Khaite, street style icon Pernille Tesbeck, and creative director of Mugler Casey Cadwalader. there are episodes PleasureInformative and enjoyable to listen to too.

