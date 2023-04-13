8 looks with shorts that show how to bring freshness to the look | Fashion

The knee length, the fabric that doesn’t cling to the leg, and the generally low waist. Looking at this short x-ray of the shorts, you already feel like going out with one up and down, right? We recognize that the piece is still not unanimous, but on the other hand, the option offers versatility.

Popular in streetwear, mainly because of the basketball uniforms and the outfit of the skate crowd, the shorts carry this laid-back look by themselves. For those who identify with or are looking for this more relaxed style, the piece easily transitions into productions with oversized t-shirts, tops and even bodysuits. On this side, we have Ludmilla as president of the sports fashion team.

2 of 2 Hermès Fall/Winter 2023 — Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight Hermès Fall/Winter 2023 — Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

But the possibilities don’t stop there! Just as Hermès showed us in its fall/winter 2023 collection, knitting, layering, boots and tailoring are good companions for bermuda shorts in a more girl boss proposal.

Are you still in doubt if you give a chance for a lookinho with the piece? So, take a look below at the personalities and fashionistas who wore shorts in their productions.