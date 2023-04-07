8 Movies Starring Harry Potter That You Might Have Missed

This is not a sponsored article. However, TecMundo may receive a commission from the stores if you make a purchase.

In recent days, fans of the book Harry Potter were surprised by a super novelty: it is possible that a series is being planned by HBO Max, with seven seasons. According to rumors, the main events of all the novels about the most famous wizard at Hogwarts would be covered.

Although nothing has been confirmed so far, there is no denying that expectations have been created. And if you’re already anxious, how about killing nostalgia by watching other productions with the cast that immortalized the saga in theaters?

In the list below you can check out movies with Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, among others. Enjoy!

8. Weapons in Play (2019)

Altitude Film Distribution

We start the list with a film with Daniel Radcliffe. In this film the actor appears with a very different character. Miles (Radcliffe) works as a digital game developer.

However, on a given day, he is unexpectedly summoned to participate in the game show of a dangerous gang, which publicly displays all the deaths that occur during the matches. With that, Miles needs to be quite fearless when advancing in the game in order to survive.

7. Cursed (2013)

Dimension Films

In this work Daniel Radcliffe lives a cursed being, as the title suggests. Based on the plot of the novel The pactby Joe Hill, the feature film tells the story of Ig Perrish, who is wrongly accused of having murdered his girlfriend.

To prove his innocence, he uses all his newly acquired supernatural powers due to a curse.

6. Noah (2014)

Paramount Pictures

If you are looking for good movies with Emma Watson, here we have a suggestion. In filmmaker Darren Aronofsky’s feature film there is a new take on the classic biblical story of Noah’s Ark. In it, God orders Noah (Russell Crowe) to build a large vessel to protect him and his family from a great flood.

Throughout the film, Emma Watson appears as Ila, the adopted daughter of Noé and Noéma (Jennifer Connelly), who lives in harmony with Shem (Douglas Booth), Cam (Logan Lerman), Jafé (Leo McHugh Carroll), her brothers.

5. Seven Days with Marilyn (2011)

Entertainment Film Distributors

There are more movies with Emma Watson on this list like Seven Days with Marilyn (2011), which recreates some facts of the life and career of Marilyn Monroe.

In the feature film, the former interpreter of the little witch Hermione lives Lucy, one of the costume assistants in the film. The Prince and the Showgirloriginally released in 1957, starring Marilyn Monroe (Michelle Williams) and Laurence Olivier (Kenneth Branagh).

4. Among Enemies (2012)

Paramount Home Entertainment

After the franchise, the actor who played Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films was seen in more productions, such as the feature film Among Enemies (2012).

Set during World War II, the plot mainly addresses the routine of two soldiers who get lost after losing control of their planes in the middle of the forest. Although they don’t get along so well, they put their differences aside to fight for their survival.

3. The Forgotten Battle (2020)

Netflix

In movies based on the book Harry PotterTom Felton stood out for living the wizard Draco Malfoy, from Slytherin, one of the direct enemies of the protagonist.

In 2020 Netflix released an impactful film that recreates the events of the “Battle of the River Scheldt”, in which Felton plays Tony Turner.

The feature film puts three characters with completely different stories among themselves to meet at a certain point in the plot, creating a lot of tension for viewers.

two. How I Was Before You (2016)

Warner Bros. Pictures

Neville Longbottom is another beloved character from the Harry Potter saga. And actor Matthew Lewis, who played him in the eight films of the franchise, also has other outstanding works.

In How I Was Before You, for example, he lives Patrick, the first boyfriend of Louisa (Emilia Clarke), who is obsessed with good shape and exhausting training to be in good health. Maybe tired of her repetitive conversations is that the character became even more enchanted with Will Traynor (Sam Claflin), who she started to take care of.

1. Provisional Measure (2020)

Elo Studios

When the Quidditch matches took place in the Harry Potter films, it was Dean Thomas (played by Alfred Enoch) who appeared to narrate everything that happened in the game.

The actor, who is Anglo-Brazilian, participated in the film Provisional Measure, the first feature film directed by Lázaro Ramos. Alongside Taís Araújo, he plays one of the protagonists who suffers from the harsh consequences of a provisional measure enacted by the Brazilian government, which will expel all black citizens from the country and be sent to African countries.

Available on Globoplay.

