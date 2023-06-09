8 tips for a top weekend in Ghent: knights and princesses, a big dance party and a crazy group of elderly people (Ghent)

1. Football talent of the future

You can watch the football talent of the future on Saturday and Sunday in the Kevin De Bruyne Cup. The football heroes themselves probably won’t be able to attend their tournament in Drongen because of the Champions League final, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t an attempt to come. The ticket price is 11 Euro per day.

Info: www.kdbcup.be

Kevin de Bruyne was an unexpected inclusion in his tournament last year, but this year the chances seem slim. , © FVV

2. Knights and Castles

Imagine yourself in the Middle Ages on a Sunday during the party at the castle in Gravenstein. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. the palace is filled with knights, princesses, dancers, and other residents of the palace. There are also activities for children such as crossbow shooting, a square school, and medieval haircuts and make-up. During the event, Gravenstein’s normal admission prices apply, but you get the top-notch medieval atmosphere and activities for free. It is recommended to book in advance.

Info: www.historicalhuizen.stad.gent

© Historic Houses Ghent

3. Feast With a View of Lei

Surprise your dad with an activity as a gift on Father’s Day and take part in Levende Leideg. The festivities take place in the gardens at the Templehof in Sint-Martens-Latem. Tours, workshops, kayak and boat tours, food stalls and much more promise to make the day one to remember. Admission is free, but some activities require registration and payment. It is recommended to come by train, bus or bicycle.

Info: www.levendeleie.be

4. Guess the cover game

Gamers can indulge themselves on Saturday during an expo at Coupure Ratchets in Blanco. Dries Deriemaeker aka Andrethejoint created 72 game covers based on sports from the seventies to the present day. Nostalgia, gaming and drawing come together here. Can you guess which game the cover is inspired by?

Info: www.nucleo.be

© Agar – Nucleo

5. Start the day with a boozy concert

You can start the weekend off well with a boozy concert at the Lost Flamingo on Drongenplein. By 10.30am, four Flemings and a Welshman would bring rhythm and blues music to the square. The atmosphere is guaranteed with their own songs and their own versions of Americana artists.

Info: Facebook event Aperitif Concert Drongenplein – Lost Flamingos – 10/06/2023

6. Crazy Bunch of Oldies

Curious To Know About Retirement Homes? Thanks to the Stropantheatre, you get an insight into the lives of a crazy bunch of elderly people. In its new location at the Theater Scala on Dendermondesteinweg, the company performs Happy & Ding 2 on Saturdays and Sundays. It’s laughable along with the adventures of Happy and company.

Info and tickets: www.gents-stropenheater.be

© Jan Wayans

7. XL Dance Party

You have to be at Bar Bricolage on a Saturday for the biggest dance party in Ghent. Free Bal Mundial dance parties with music from everywhere have already been held in the Coeur on Herberg Macharius and Bruges Port, but an XL edition will take place on Saturday in the Chinstraat. The dance party starts outside at 4 pm and goes on from 10 pm onwards indoors. Admission is free.

Info: Facebook event Bal Mundial XL – Bar Bricolage

8. Relax in Blarimersen

For those feeling the tropical temperatures a little too much this weekend, you can still cool off in the waters of Blarmearsen. Enjoy the water, keep it comfortable, let the topless ladies take a dip in the water and don’t forget to wear sunscreen. Rest day guaranteed.