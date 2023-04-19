82 years of the King! From a connection with Irmã Dulce to a duet with Gal, remember the singer’s connections with Bahia

19 Apr 2023



The singer Roberto Carlos complete this Wednesday (19) 82 years old and, as it couldn’t be otherwise, he will celebrate the date on stage. Today’s concert will be in Cachoeiro do Itapemirim, in Espírito Santo – the city of his birth. On Friday (21), he will perform in the capital, Vitória.

To mark the date, the hello hello bahia recalls Roberto Carlos’ remarkable connections with Bahia. Check out:

Sister Dulce

During a concert in the Bahian capital, in 1994, it was Roberto Carlos himself who asked the then Cardinal Archbishop of Salvador, Dom Lucas Moreira Neves, for the beatification process of Sister Dulce, called “Anjo Bom da Bahia”. The singer would have a very strong connection with Sister Dulce, today Santa Dulce, and some even risk saying that he was the Bahian’s favorite singer.

Three years earlier, the proceeds from a performance by the singer in São Paulo were invested in Sister Dulce’s Social Works. In return, she wrote a thank you message to the singer: “Friends like you make us keep the flame of love for others alive. God bless you.”

The saint’s canonization ceremonies, which took place at Arena Fonte Nova and at the Vatican, in 2019, were not attended by the singer, but some of his songs were reproduced.

duets with baianos

The Roberto Carlos Special, on TV Globo, marked generations and, even today, is able to captivate the general public. Over the years, the singer had the participation of several Bahian talents.





The 1997 Special had Bahian singer Gal Costa as a guest. In the special “Elas Cantam Roberto”, from 2009, singer Claudia Leitte, based in Bahia, performed a duet of “Falando Sério” with the King. In 2015, it was Carlinhos Brown’s turn to share the stage with Roberto, also in a year-end special. They sang “Negro Gato”.

In 2017, Bahian sisters Simone and Simaria rocked the stage. With Roberto Carlos, the duo released their voices to the sound of “Eu Te Amo”. In 2021, it was Ivete Sangalo’s turn to sing ‘I Never Loved Someone Like I Loved You’ alongside the King.









In 2022, despite the embezzlement in the guest team, due to the cancellation of Maria Bethânia’s participation “due to scheduling issues”, Bahia continued to be represented on the program. The influencer John Drops was one of the guests of the attraction.

shows

The last time the King was in Bahia was in June 2022, when he played three shows in Praia do Forte for around 3,500 people in honor of Valentine’s Day. The presentations, which took place at the Iberostar resort, opened the 20th edition of the Emoções project, marking its return to Brazilian stages after the covid-19 pandemic.

In an interview with journalists before one of the shows, he showed that love has no restrictions. When asked if love has a gender, he was blunt: “No! We can love whoever we want, regardless of gender. I respect all types of relationships because people deserve to be happy,” said Roberto.

Roberto Carlos also performed at the Iberostar in February 2017, once again opening for the Brazilian tour of Bahia. It was the first time that the Emoções project was in Brazil, on dry land, which maintained the same concept as the ship. It was also the first time that Roberto sang his duet with Jennifer Lopez, “Chegaste”.





In a good-humored conversation with journalists at the time, Roberto answered a question asked by a journalist at the request of a fan. The admirer in question wanted to know if RC’s pajamas are blue. The King surprised. “I don’t sleep in pajamas,” he said, drawing cheers from the audience. And he added: “I sleep in a T-shirt, always white.”

In the same year, he also performed in Vitória da Conquista. In 2011 and 2014, the singer performed in Salvador, at Arena Fonte Nova, Teatro Castro Alves and Concha Acústica.

Before that, Roberto’s last visit to Salvador took place in 2009, on a very special occasion. The King celebrated his 50 years of career with a show at Estádio de Pituaçu.







Coverage in Salvador

But the King’s contact with Bahia is not just through quick trips to shows. In 2013, Roberto Carlos bought a penthouse in Salvador, in the Barra neighborhood, facing the sea. The house, which has more than 600 square meters and six suites, cost R$15 million at the time.

