86% of doctors’ forgetfulness when a patient visits the office is unbelievable

Hypertension is one of the main risk factors in public health. Therefore, it is under pressure control is key. For this, something obvious is necessary: ​​measuring blood pressure or having the doctor take it for the patient when he or she comes to the office. this is unbelievable Many doctors do not follow this With this initial process of clinical investigation.

An investigation called “Argentine Registry of Blood Pressure Measurement in Office” conducted by the Argentine Society of Arterial Hypertension (SAHA) showed that Only 14 percent health professionals They measure the blood pressure of their patients.

“In Argentina, like many countries, it is unknown How often are measurements made? and recording of blood pressure in patients who reach a health care centre. Our hypothesis is that there is medical inertia “Primarily in specialties related to cardiovascular disease, the first link in diagnosis of hypertension arises,” the SAHA work says.

9 institutions (2 public and 7 private) from 6 provinces of the country participated in the study: Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Mendoza, Salta, Santa Cruz and Santa Fe. Overall, they were surveyed. 2,982 consultations were done in a day, Blood pressure was measured in 420 of the 2,982 consultations, with no difference between men and women.

“He History of high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease (CVD) were the variables most associated with blood pressure measurement and recording. What was the presence of cancer associated with? 50 percent less Possibility of pressure measurement,” the report indicates.





In conclusion, the researchers claim to have confirmed the hypothesis of “very low measurement spread and registration of blood pressure in medical institutions in Argentina. They also assure that “there is bias when measuring pressure In favor of known high blood pressure patients Or people with previous CVD, and patients who have a history of oncological disease tend not to measure pressure.

High blood pressure is the most prevalent risk factor and is estimated to be one in every two people In Argentina, people above 30 years of age suffer from it. “Unfortunately, the level of knowledge and control of this disease is still poor loss, This deficiency is unacceptable if it is considered a disease relatively easy diagnosis And management with current treatments,” he says.

Low rates of knowledge and control are attributed to multiple factorsWhich includes “factors specific to the patient (lack of medication adherence, adverse effects of medications, lack of knowledge of risks), as well as benefits of treatment, lack of memory, education and income level, medical act (consultation) time , availability of validated blood pressure monitors and therapeutic inertia) and health care system (Access to counselling, facility to take blood pressure, health education).”

Regarding low measurements of pressure in cancer patients, it is said that “it is possible that doctors may miss it by relating it to the oncological disease”. short life expectancy And hypertension is associated with increased cardiovascular risk in the long term. However, life expectancy in many tumor types has become longer and the prevalence of cardiovascular co-morbidities, including hypertension, has increased and even worsened, depending on the oncological therapy used.

The research results are also lapidary for another medical specialty. “Surprisingly, we observed that the presence of diabetes was not associated with increased pressure intakeAnd consistent with this finding, patients attending diabetes counseling were one of the groups in which their pressure was measured and recorded the least frequently (3.6%).

To whom do you attribute this mistake? “Perhaps the sight of glycemic control (glucocentric) prevents the diabetologist or general practitioner from approaching the patient global cardiovascular riskWhere pressure has a value as high or higher than glycemic control, especially in these patients where the prevalence of hypertension in all its forms (diurnal, nocturnal and obstructive) is increased,” they concluded.

“Medicine and therapeutic inertia”

Cardiologist Marcos Marin, an expert on hypertension and former president of SAHA, says that “although it is necessary to measure blood pressure in medical consultations, the bad news is that doctors do not measure blood pressure. It is very easy to diagnose and Most doctors do not do this. We talk about medical and therapeutic inertia. It would be ideal for every doctor, in addition to a hanging stethoscope, to have one own blood pressure monitor, because the hospital is not going to give it to them and neither is the sanatorium. Every doctor should have a validated automatic blood pressure monitor. If this does not happen, another option for the family is to have a blood pressure monitor at home that can be rotated among its members. “It’s empowering for the patient.”

“High blood pressure is the main risk factor for stroke. This is another risk factor for myocardial infarction. This is not seen in highly developed countries, because Treatment of high blood pressure is much better, Patients are under better control. The level of hypertension control in the United States or Germany is between 50 and 60 percent. we barely arrived accept it” adds Marin.

“In Argentina, 40 out of every 100 hypertensive patients do not even know about it (access to the health system should be the most important factor there). Of the other 60 who know they have high blood pressure, More than half are not properly controlled, Their blood pressure values ​​do not reach therapeutic objectives (14/9 in our country) and for those who already have an event or suffer from diabetes, that objective falls (13/8),” explains the expert. .

Why after 60 years It is more likely That people become prone to high blood pressure? “The pressure depends on the amount of blood coming out of the heart and the peripheral resistance, that is, how the arteries are. And with the years the arteries become more rigorous, less flexible. This increase in hardness causes an increase in resistance. Therefore, as age increases, the prevalence of hypertension increases. By the age of 60, 60 percent of people suffer from it. At 70, 70 percent and so it goes up.”

How much impact does it have? Eat less sodium and exercise To deal with high blood pressure? “Adopting good habits helps prevent high blood pressure. appear later, But there are no studies that have concluded that if you do physical activity and eat less salt you will never get high blood pressure. Yes, they are two fundamental pillars for everyone and even more so for people with high blood pressure. Sodium consumption in Argentina 12 grams of salt per day, In Buenos Aires Province, by law, bakeries were required to make bread with less salt and this dropped the average from 12 to 11. When should it be recommended for the population 5 or 6 grams of salt per day, “We’re consuming twice the amount we need to stay healthy.”