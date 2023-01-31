875 children and adolescents from the fourteen neighborhoods of Pamplona attended each week with the municipal Prevention Program

During this time, more than 7,000 boys and girls have participated in the different activities that are proposed throughout the year: urban camps during holiday periods, weekend activities, European projects and, especially, in the activities that take place every afternoon, from Monday to Friday, in the fourteen neighborhoods of Pamplona.
A total of 875 children and adolescents are registered in these activities from Monday to Friday, many have maintained their enrollment from previous quarters and others have just joined the program. participate in activities as school accompaniment, creativity laboratory and multigames, basketball, chess, ball, soccer, zumba, 3D design, minecraft, African dances or theater.
Through these activities, three objectives:
- 1. Promote universal access for children and adolescents to safe spaces in which quality non-formal education is guaranteed.
- 2. Guarantee from the Pamplona City Council itself, prevention in children, adolescents and their families.
- 3. Encourage child and adolescent participation in a transversal way in the institutions of the city.
COworkids guarantees a personalized follow-up to the children and adolescents who participate in their activities, through the municipal team of 14 Social Integration Technicians, educator, psychologist, community technician and program coordinatorin coordination with all those resources that work for children and adolescents in Pamplona.