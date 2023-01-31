875 children and adolescents from the fourteen neighborhoods of Pamplona attended each week with the municipal Prevention Program

A few days ago the inscriptions for the new term in the Childhood, Adolescence and Family Prevention Program Pamplona City Council, COworkids. The City Council has the duty to provide the prevention and assistance services for children required by the current Portfolio of General Social Services approved by Provincial Decree 69/2008, for this reason, on January 1, 2021, the Prevention Program was carried out in childhood, adolescence and family, coworkidsto the fourteen neighborhoods of the city.

During this time, more than 7,000 boys and girls have participated in the different activities that are proposed throughout the year: urban camps during holiday periods, weekend activities, European projects and, especially, in the activities that take place every afternoon, from Monday to Friday, in the fourteen neighborhoods of Pamplona.

A total of 875 children and adolescents are registered in these activities from Monday to Friday, many have maintained their enrollment from previous quarters and others have just joined the program. participate in activities as school accompaniment, creativity laboratory and multigames, basketball, chess, ball, soccer, zumba, 3D design, minecraft, African dances or theater.

Through these activities, three objectives:

1. Promote universal access for children and adolescents to safe spaces in which quality non-formal education is guaranteed.

universal access for children and adolescents to safe spaces in which quality non-formal education is guaranteed. 2. Guarantee from the Pamplona City Council itself, prevention in children, adolescents and their families.

from the Pamplona City Council itself, prevention in children, adolescents and their families. 3. Encourage child and adolescent participation in a transversal way in the institutions of the city.

COworkids guarantees a personalized follow-up to the children and adolescents who participate in their activities, through the municipal team of 14 Social Integration Technicians, educator, psychologist, community technician and program coordinatorin coordination with all those resources that work for children and adolescents in Pamplona.

In order to assess that the program meets its objectives and the quality of the activities, surveys are carried out annually on both the boys and girls and their families. All available at www.coworkidspamplona.es. In the same way, in compliance with the obligations that Pamplona has with the Child Friendly Cities initiative, COworkids follows the indications set out by UNICEF in the interim report that evaluates the progress of Pamplona as a Child Friendly City.