8th Anniversary – Clint Eastwood 10-Film DVD Collection GIVEAWAY – Filmdomein

25 April 2015, when we published our first message; A warm welcome! It’s a little hustle and bustle in private, but well… what doesn’t sour in a barrel, right? And the cliche is true; ‘Time flies’. Of course we’re having a little party in the editorial office, but we’ll let you join in the festivities. And so we rounded up a few to share some great gifts with you.

What do you think of a 10-disc Clint Eastwood collector’s box with the following 10 movies:

To soil

Director Clint Eastwood is back with the film Sully. On January 15, 2009, Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger (Tom Hanks) and his co-pilot (Aaron Eckhart) embark on a routine flight that turns into a nightmare. When Sully lands his damaged plane in the Hudson River, he is praised for his unique flying skills. But the investigation into the incident threatens to destroy Sully’s reputation and his career.

american sniper

Chris Kyle’s mission is to protect his fellow soldiers while the rebels are after him. Despite the danger and concerns at home, Chris serves four terms in Iraq. He operates in the spirit of the Navy SEAL creed: ‘No man left behind.’ But when he returns to his wife Taya and children, Chris learns that this is the war he cannot leave behind.

Jay Edgar

Leonardo DiCaprio (Inception, Blood Diamond) J. Edgar Hoover, who ran the FBI for nearly 50 years. Hoover was a feared, beloved, hated, and respected man. Effortlessly, he twisted the truth. His stern, heroic methods fulfilled his one fervent desire: worldwide admiration. But big secrets were hidden behind this face. Secrets that could ruin his image, his career and his life. An all-star cast starring Oscar winner Clint Eastwood (Unforgiven, Million Dollar Baby), Naomi Watts (21 Grams), Armie Hammer (The Social Network) and Oscar winner Judi Dench (Shakespeare in Love) playing Hoover’s overprotective mother Directed. ,

unforgiven

Clint Eastwood’s Unforgiven is a captivating contemporary classic that won four Oscars in 1992, including Best Picture and Best Director. Eastwood told the Los Angeles Times, “The movie encapsulates everything I feel about Westerns.” “Ethics in concern about the use of firearms.” Now that they’re “retired,” life really isn’t going well for bounty hunters Eastwood and Morgan Freeman. He is forced to accept an offer from some revenge-hungry hookers from Big Whiskey, Wyoming. But then Richard Harris, who plays the colorful killer English Bob, gets in their way. He’s joined by Gene Hackman (Best Supporting Actor Oscar) as the cunning and ruthless sheriff whose interpretation of the law hovers somewhere between unorthodox and ruthless.

invictus

Clint Eastwood directs a hopeful film about a team and people inspired to do great things. Morgan Freeman plays Nelson Mandela, who is asked by the captain of the national rugby union team (Matt Damon) and his team to do the impossible by winning the World Cup.

gran torino

Walt Kowalski, a Korea veteran and a retired worker at a car factory, doesn’t like what has become of his life and his surroundings. He particularly disapproves of his neighbors, the Hmong immigrants from Southeast Asia. But a combination of circumstances forces Walt to stand up for his neighbors against a local gang that spreads violence and fear. For the first time since Million Dollar Baby, Clint Eastwood works both in front of and behind the camera, earning a National Board of Review Award for Best Actor for his starring role as Kowalski in The Experience, Portrays elegance and honesty.

mule

Clint Eastwood plays Earl Stone, a single man in his eighties who goes bankrupt and is forced to close his business. She is offered a job that only requires her to drive, a simple job, but unbeknownst to Earl, she has volunteered as a drug runner for a Mexican drug cartel. He does well, so well that his workload quickly escalates and Earl is assigned a henchman. He is not the only one to see Earl; Earl is also on the radar of DEA agent Colin Bates. Even though his money problems are a thing of the past, the mistakes made in the past haunt him. It is uncertain whether he can correct his mistakes in time, with the authorities and the drug cartel hot on his heels.

The Bridges of Madison County

Photographer Robert Kincaid travels the world for National Geographic. Francesca Johnson is a good housewife somewhere in Iowa. Their life flows smoothly. They have no hope now. But four days after their first meeting, they will do anything to keep their new love from being lost. Oscar winners Meryl Streep (who received her 10th Oscar nomination for the role) and Clint Eastwood (who was also a producer and director) achieved superstar status in service to the lovable characters of Robert James Waller’s lyrical bestseller about love. Gave confidence of acting talent. Make a choice and face the consequences. The small details and big feelings of that one perfect love are perfectly expressed. A love that some of us experience sooner or later. It was later for Robert and Francesca. And it was delicious.

a perfect world

Two-time Oscar® winners Kevin Costner and Clint Eastwood are the perfect opposites in A Perfect World. One is a fugitive criminal, the other a clever Texas Ranger. This critically acclaimed account of the manhunt leads us into a dramatic clash with fate in the no man’s land of Texas. Costner plays hardened criminal Butch Haynes. He escapes from his cell and takes a young hostage in tow. But the boy sees Butch as the father he never had, in “a remarkable debut role from TJ Lowther.” Eastwood (who also directs) plays scheming Texas Ranger Red Garnett, who goes on a chase with his assistants and a criminal (Laura Dern). Red knows the Panhandle area like the back of his hand. What’s more, he knows the thoughts of the elusive Haynes, as this isn’t the first time their paths have crossed.

Bird

An avid fan of jazz, Clint Eastwood won a Golden Globe for Best Director for this poignant life story of jazz pioneer Charlie “Yardbird” Parker. Like a hypnotic jazz tune, past, present and future flow together in this exploration of Byrd’s unique talent and destructive tendencies. Forest Whitaker won Best Actor at the Cannes Film Festival for his portrayal of a man who burns his candle at both ends. Diane Venora, as his determined wife Chan, also basked in that dazzling glow, for which she won the New York Film Critics Award for Best Supporting Actress. However, the greatest credit goes to the music itself: Byrd’s soundtrack blasts off the screen in powerful bursts, skillfully combining Parker’s solo recordings with contemporary composers. That’s why the Oscar®* award for Best Sound was inevitable. A catchy organ points to Eastwood’s majestic ode to Byrd’s timeless music.

This is definitely another great promotion and we want to thank our friends at Warner Bros. for this one. Home Entertainment and Day One would like to thank MPM for making this award available. Would you like to add this box set to your collection? Leave your details and answer the question below:

For which film did Clint Eastwood win his first Best Director Oscar in 1993?

NB:

The promotion runs till June 5. We will then contact the winner and deliver this amazing DVD box to the winner’s doormat. You must be a resident of the Netherlands to participate in this contest.

PS

Do you want to stay informed about the latest promotions, reviews and articles?

like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

follow us on instagram