9 Most Despicable Characters in the Series (So Far), Ranked

HBO’s first two seasons The White Lotus have cleared their respective award circuits thus far. SAG Awards, Primetime Emmys, you name it. Season 2 came to an end not too long ago after an onslaught of fan theories about what exactly would happen. And the end result was a doozy, including the shocking death of a fan-favorite character – thanks to some sleazy people who joined her life.

Speaking of which, we’ve taken a closer look at the series so far, specifically which other characters have scared us the worst and the best. Both seasons share the characteristic of having a multitude of famous actors, including Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, Alexandra Daddario and, of course, Jennifer Coolidge. On a character level, “despicable” is a strong word – and it goes without saying that each character on Mike White’s hit series has their own fair share of undesirable qualities. See our list below for the “worst of the worst”.

9 Kitty (Molly Shannon)

Runs in the family, huh? kittenShane’s son (played by Jake Lacy) is also on this list – see below. But as her mother, Molly Shannon is reliably stealing scenes in her limited scenes during The White Lotus Season 1. Kitty crashes her son’s honeymoon, stokes her son’s fire by escalating complaints about the hotel giving them the wrong suite, and on top of all that, she once gives Shane the infamous “pineapple suite ”, she doesn’t even like it. “Too much pineapple,” she says, with a disgruntled expression when they first check out the suite. Kitty also encourages her new daughter-in-law (Daddario) to be a “trophy wife,” a tough scene to watch, to say the least. The list of spectacular Kitty moments goes on!

8 Lucia (Simona Tabasco)

Poor Albie. At least, he got into Portia’s digits at the end of season two. But before all that, he and his family met Lucia, who roams the White Lotus of Sicily with his partner-in-crime Mia, seeing nothing but dollar signs on the upper-class customers who check in every day. Just as Tanya’s lover finally plans his own epic scheme to take her money (see further down this list), Lucia plans to take some of Albie’s dad Dominic’s dough by having her real boyfriend impersonate her. your pimp. “I was tricked,” Albie admits to Portia at the white lotus Final. For a second, we thought that Lucia and Albie would live happily ever after. Oh well…

7 Olivia (Sydney Sweeney)

Sydney Sweeney is hot in Hollywood these days. Two 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations (for The White Lotus It is Euphoria), Sweeney played olivia in Season 1, whose wealthy family vacations in Hawaii at the White Lotus with her friend Paula (Brittany O’Grady). Over time, we learn that Olivia takes their friendship for granted and routinely sabotages Paula’s romances for her own personal gain.

“Olivia thinks she knows it all, and you have to let yourself think you know it all,” Sweeney once said. Deadline on her character. “She is kicking out who is her mother. She doesn’t want to be anything like her mother, but in doing so, she is becoming exactly like her mother. Having to allow that to happen was a fun process.”

6 Bert (F. Murray Abraham)

Bert is a fun, happy-go-lucky grandpa who is nice to everyone he meets – especially younger women. He’s a caring family man to his son Dominic and grandson Albie, but we discover over the course of season two that he frequently cheated on his wife years ago when Dominic was growing up. “You never taught me how to love a woman properly,” Dominic tells his father in an emotional scene at the Sicily hotel buffet.

5 Dominic (Michael Imperioli)

Runs in the family – again. Talking about sundays, he also cheated on his wife, as revealed at the beginning of Season 2. But unlike Bert, Dominic got caught and now his marriage is basically over. His wife skips the trip to Sicily, so Dominic takes Bert and Albie instead. You’d think he’d learned his lesson by then, but while in the White Lotus, Dominic falls victim to Lucia’s seduction and sleeps with her and Mia. At least later he admits he has a problem and tries to do better.

4 Shane (Jake Lacy)

Speaking of near-failed marriages – who can forget Shane from season 1? Lacy earned an Emmy nod for her headache-inducing turn as the angriest newlywed this side of Mississippi. In addition to harassing hotel manager Armond (Murray Bartlett) to the point of falling off the wagon, Shane outwardly has no respect for his wife Rachel and even flirts with young Olivia and Paula in front of Rachel at one point. And that strange affinity he has for his mother Kitty is pretty puke-inducing, it could be argued.

3 Cameron (TheoJames)

cameron appears to be the same age as Shane, but has a few children with wife Daphne (Meghann Fahy). We meet him in Season 2 and quickly learn of his inherent bad behavior, which only escalates as the story progresses. He hits on the married Harper (Plaza), including “accidentally” showing her off in the first episode. He also cheats on his wife, who Daphne knows a little about, and even tries to break the law with insider trading, according to his conversations with friend Ethan (Will Sharpe). One could argue that if he didn’t take so long to pay Lucia for the sex they had, Lucia might not have gone to Albie to cheat his family out of $50,000.

two Quentin (Tom Hollander)

The highest places on our list of despicable characters are reserved for the guys who tried to kill Tanya. Of course, she had her own unflattering qualities – like leading Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) in Season 1 and then backing out of her business plan at the last minute. However, Coolidge is clearly a fan favorite for both seasons, and her unexpected death has set the internet ablaze. Tanya’s death could have been directly caused by her own slip and fall at the end of season two, but what were the events that led her to that infamous boat? To type quentina seemingly nice gentleman at the start of Season 2. But as the episodes unfold, we discover that there’s more than meets the eye to the smooth-talking gay man.

1 Greg (Jon Gries)

And who orchestrated Tanya’s assassination attempt with Quentin? Oh right, that was Greek, who we meet later in Season 1. He and Tanya fall in love, and Tanya’s endless wealth even allows Greg to get the medical care he needed to get rid of that nasty cough. Maybe he was just using Tanya the whole time, and it all came to a head in season two when we piece together that Greg and Quentin are lovers and have devised a plan to kill Tanya. Thanks to a prenuptial loophole, Greg thought he had it all figured out. I wonder what his reaction would be to learn that everyone involved in the coup on the Sicilian side is now dead. Rest in peace, Tania!