9 Movies Like Titanic If You Want To Watch An Epic Story

In the 1997 blockbuster Titanic by James Cameron, an elderly woman named Rose recounts her romantic journey on the Titanic and how she came to possess a priceless diamond necklace (known as the Heart of the Ocean) for a gang of treasure hunters. As an upper-class young woman traveling on the Titanic in 1912, she has a life-changing encounter with Jack, a rebellious and hungry artist. Rose is engaged to the snobbish and wealthy Cal, but she falls in love with Jack and decides to run away with him once they reach their destination on the ship. Cal’s plans and the potentially fatal event of the sinking of the Titanic, however, put their relationship to the test.

Because of their legendary portrayals of star-crossed lovers Jack and Rose, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet attracted worldwide attention. Due to the unparalleled chemistry between these artists, Titanic continues to rank among the greatest love stories in film history and has inspired viewers to seek out more love stories like Jack and Rose’s. If you fall into that category, look no further than these nine films, which depict equally epic tales like Titanic.

9 Casablanca (1942)

A romantic story set during World War II, Casablanca follows former lovers Rick Blaine and Ilsa Lund as they reconnect in the Moroccan city of Casablanca. It is considered one of the best films of all time. Veteran performers Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, both with career-defining performances, star in this timeless Golden Age Hollywood classic. While younger generations continue to appreciate Michael Curtiz’s cinematic brilliance, his iconic and unsurpassed depictions of Rick and Ilsa have endured. In addition to its outstanding protagonists, Casablanca is still recognized for its award-winning writing, production, filmmaking techniques and screenplay, which gave viewers some of the most unforgettable lines in film history.

8 Les Miserables (2012)

2012 The miserable, set in 19th-century France, tells the narrative of Jean Valjean and others around him as they navigate a difficult time in that nation’s history. Jean Valjean is released from prison after serving 19 years, but violates his parole to start a new life. Inspector Javert of the police will return Valjean to prison for violating his probation, so to avoid this, he must go on the run. Meanwhile, Cosette, a small child born to Fantine, a dying and poor working woman, is saved by Valjean. The film stars Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway in leading roles, and their chemistry is something to behold. Any admirer of an epic love tale will be able to relate to the romance between Cosette and Marius, a military veteran during the post-French Revolution.

7 The Princess Bride (1987)

The timeless romance, adventure and fantasy story the princess bride is based on William Goldman’s famous 1973 book of the same name. Cary Elwes and Robin Wright portray the classic characters of Westley and Buttercup in actor-turned-director Rob Reiner’s near-perfect adaptation that is often cited as one of the best comedies of all time. A lovely woman named Buttercup falls in love with a farmer named Westley in the 1987 film. As Westley decides to leave to seek his riches elsewhere, their happiness is short-lived. Buttercup later learns that he was killed by the terrible pirate Roberts. Because of its absurdly quotable lines, the film has maintained its relevance in mainstream culture despite initially having only modest success at the box office. In 2011, the film’s cast even reunited (with Entertainment Weekly) more than 20 years after the film’s debut.

6 The Notebook (2004)

The relationship of Noah Calhoun and Allie Hamilton, who despite having very different socioeconomic statuses, fell madly in love with each other, is the subject of the adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ 1996 novel. The notebook. The film begins in the summer of 1940, when Noah, a logger, meets Allie, a wealthy woman, and they begin a unique relationship. Their summer romance comes to an unexpected end when Allie returns to town and Noah enlists in the military due to the displeasure of Allie’s parents. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, this 2004 film was a box office success. It resonated with viewers because of the lovely and heartfelt performances of the lead actors, Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams (a former real-life couple). “Teenage girls haven’t passed out like this since the Titanic,” according to Moviefone, which considers The notebook one of the “best romance movies of all time”.

5 Romeo + Juliet (1996)

In his 1996 romantic drama Romeo + Juliet, director Baz Luhrmann updated William Shakespeare’s well-known tragic love story for contemporary viewers. The film focuses on the Capulets and the Montagues, two powerful Verona Beach organized crime families. Their children, Romeo Montague and Juliet Capulet, in particular, feel the effects of their bitter and prolonged rivalry. Romeo sneaks into the Capulet masquerade party, where they are supposed to hate each other but fall deeply and passionately in love. The dialogue in Luhrmann’s film still has a Shakespearean feel to it, although it takes place in a more modern context. Both Claire Danes and Leonardo DiCaprio provide excellent lead performances that perfectly capture the passionate and impressionable romance of their respective characters.

4 Moulin Rouge (2001)

The Moulin Rouge is a nightclub where anyone can be whoever they want, and director Baz Luhrmann takes viewers there in the film Moulin Rouge. Christian, a talented writer who moves to the magnificent city of Paris, finds himself in the Moulin Rouge, the biggest cabaret in the region, very quickly in the center of the film. Christian immediately develops a romantic interest in Satine, the club’s most sought-after artist. Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman star in this superb musical romantic drama, and it’s simple to get swept up in their romance because of their brilliant, soulful performances and realistic chemistry.

3 Gone with the Wind (1939)

Gone with the Wind, which opened in 1939 and starred Vivien Leigh, Clark Gable, Olivia de Havilland and Leslie Howard, is now considered an American masterpiece. The film portrays the narrative of Scarlet’s volatile connection with a roguish guy and the chaotic American history of the era, focusing on young Scarlet O’Hara’s life from the Civil War to the era of Reconstruction. Scarlet is a cunning and opportunistic lady, despite her attractiveness. She, however, manages to live and maintain her bravery in the face of conflict. However, she had a difficult existence. She gradually learned and understood life and love as she transitioned from opulence to poverty and from her family’s plantation to the streets of Atlanta. Gone with the Wind is a must-see for anyone who enjoys epic stories.

two Phantom (1990)

the 1990 movie Ghost tells the story of Molly Jensen, whose young banker boyfriend Sam Wheat is killed by a friend when the two are on a date. Sam discovers that he is a ghost and asks a medium for help to reverse the situation and defend Molly from his friend’s evil intentions. Ghost earns a higher rating, despite not being as grandiose as some of the other picks on our list, thanks to its terrific score, as well as excellent performances from Patrick Swayze (who passed away in 2009), Demi Moore, and Whoopi Goldberg. Fans of spectacular love stories (such as Titanic) will want to revisit this sad romance over and over again.

1 Pearl Harbor (2001)

This gripping dramatic war movie, directed by Michael Bay, was written by Randall Wallace and released in 2001. Childhood friends Rafe and Danny (Ben Affleck and Josh Hartnett) are followed as they enlist in the Army Air Corps in the Second World War. pearl harbor. Rafe and Evelyn (Kate Beckinsale) fall in love after meeting, but their romance is cut short when Rafe decides to enlist in the British army. Rafe is killed there, and Danny and Evelyn turn to each other for solace as they deal with their loss. However, they have to do this in the middle of the air raid on Pearl Harbor. pearl harbor is one of the most epic movies of all time, and despite having a tragic love story, it also includes a lot of action, making it similar to Titanic.