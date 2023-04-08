9 series you need to watch in April 2023 on streams – Jornada Geek

As with every month, streaming platforms are starting the month of April with their release schedule already defined. And of course, among the many lists revealed there are always those series that promise to stand out in front of the public.

The month of April has already arrived in its first week, delivering releases praised by specialized critics. Still, over the next few days it seems to be right to claim that Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, Star+…everyone seems to have something great to offer the public. Because of this, we now list some titles that you definitely need to watch.

It is also worth mentioning that the list below this month is composed only of releases, since in March we also listed 12 other series that you can watch. Some of them, like Succession, The Mandalorian and Ted Lasso, are still winning weekly episodes. So be sure to check it out.

Check out 9 series below that you can’t miss in March on streamings

Treta – Netflix – April 6th;

The series bullshit follows the aftermath of a violent roadside incident between two strangers. Danny Cho, a failed contractor with a weight on his shoulder, takes on Amy Lau, a self-taught businesswoman with a colorful life.

The rising stakes of their rivalry unravel their lives and relationships in this dark and deeply moving comedy series.

The Little Things in Life – Star+ – April 07;

“When we first meet Clare, her marriage to husband Danny is barely making progress; her teenage daughter Rae is pushing her away; and her once-promising writing career is non-existent. So when an old writer friend asks her to take over as advice columnist, Dear Sugar, she thinks she shouldn’t be giving advice to anyone.

After reluctantly taking up the mantle of Sugar, Clare’s life unfolds in a complex fabric of memory, exploring her most important moments from childhood to the present day and excavating the beauty, struggle and humor in her unhealed wounds.

Through Sugar, Clare forms a salve for her readers – and herself – to show us that we are not beyond rescue, that our stories can save us. And, perhaps, she will bring us back home ”.

Grease: Rise of The Pink Ladies – April 7th;

“The plot of the series takes place four years before the original Grease; In 1954, before rock ‘n’ roll reigned, before the T-Birds were the coolest in school, four fed up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever”, says the synopsis.

The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel Season 5 – Amazon Prime Video – April 14;

The final season of this beloved series takes us on a spectacular send-off, featuring the return of some familiar faces, including Milo Ventimiglia and Kelly Bishop. the creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and the executive producer Daniel Palladino they already knew exactly what the final moments of the series would be like since the end of the fourth season, last year.

The series has won over 20 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, as well as six Critics Choice Awards, four Screen Actors Guild Awards, three Golden Globes, and more. The series has become one of the industry’s most acclaimed and beloved shows.

Barry Season 4 – HBO Max – April 16;

“Cousineau (Henry Winkler) is hailed as a hero, as Barry’s arrest (Bill Hader) has shocking consequences. It’s all leading up to this – Barry’s explosive and hilarious final chapter.”says the synopsis of season 4.

Barry is a dark comedy starring Bill Hader as a depressed, low-rent Midwestern hitman who suddenly finds himself swept up in acting when he discovers a welcoming community in a group of anxious hopefuls on the Los Angeles theater scene.

The Diplomat – Netflix – April 20;

Diplomat Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) was supposed to go to Afghanistan, but ended up becoming the new US ambassador to the UK. She is great in conflict zones. But in historic mansions, not so much…

War is imminent on both continents. Kate’s mission is to avoid international crises, make strategic alliances in London and get used to being in the spotlight, all while she tries to survive her marriage to fellow diplomat and politician Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell).

Sweet Tooth season 2 – Netflix – April 27;

As a new deadly wave of the Scourge advances, Gus (Christian Convery) and a group of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men.

Seeking to consolidate his power by finding a cure, Abbot uses the children as test subjects for Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who is racing against time to save his infected wife Rani (Aliza Vellani). In order to protect his friends, Gus agrees to help Dr Singh, starting a dark journey into his origins and his mother Birdie’s (Amy Seimetz) role in the events leading up to the Great Unraveling.

Off the reservation, Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez) team up to free the hybrids, a partnership that will be put to the test when Jepperd’s secrets come to light. As revelations from the past threaten the possibility of redemption in the present, Gus and his new family find themselves on a collision course with Abbot and the evil forces that seek to wipe them out once and for all.

Love and Death – HBO Max – April 28;

love and deathan original miniseries from HBO Max, follows the story of Candy Montgomery (Elizabeth Olsen) and Betty Gore (lily rabe), two longtime friends and neighbors in Texas. Tired of her monotonous life, Candy decides she wants to start an extramarital affair.

Noticing Allan’s interest (Jesse Plemons), Betty’s husband, she begins a dazed sexual relationship with him. But when Allan decides to end the case, Candy takes it personally. The situation culminates in the brutal death of Betty Gore.

Citadel – Amazon Prime Video – April 28;

Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent, global spy agency – tasked with ensuring the safety of all people – has been destroyed by agents of the Manticore, a powerful syndicate that manipulates the shadow world.

With the fall of Citadel, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories erased as they fought to escape with their lives. They have remained in hiding ever since, building new lives with new identities, unaware of their pasts.

Until one night, when Mason is spotted by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs your help to stop Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason searches for his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop the Manticore, while struggling with a relationship built on secrets, lies and a dangerous but everlasting love.

