9 value stocks that analysts recommend buying

important point: Value stocks are not favored by investors, as the price-earnings ratio is usually unattractive.

However, experts warn that many growth stocks are also becoming expensive, so investors are betting on value stocks.

Goldman Sachs created a list of nine value companies, the most notable of which was oil company Chevron.

growth stock They’ve been a favorite of investors over the past two years and there’s a reason for that: They’ve easily risen and boosted the S&P 500.

In parallel, value stocks are less popular because they grow slowly but steadily. Furthermore, its price-to-earnings ratio is not as attractive as growth companies. But in their favor, value companies Provide better dividend yield,

Brian Szitel, senior managing director of The Bahnsen Group, explained Growth stocks are becoming more expensive That’s why some investors choose to buy value companies.

,I think the cycle from growth to value started in 2022 it will start again, It’s time to carry, earn income and dividends“, he commented.

With this current outlook, Goldman Sachs has named some value companies that stand out as being “cheap” relative to their earnings growth prospects.

Value Stocks to Buy in 2024

It is important to clarify that the nine companies below have gains of 20% or more and at least 50% of the analysts covering them have buy ratings.