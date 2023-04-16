96-Year-Old Woman Wins Wii Bowling Tournament

It is never too late to play. 96-year-old Jeanine makes a splash by winning a Wii Sports tournament on one of the largest LANs in France.

One of the great merits of Nintendo with Wii it was his ability to bring video games to audiences of all ages. We have a reflection of its success in cases like the one we have to tell you about, that of Jeaninea 96 year old woman of age that has devastated this weekend and has been proclaimed champion of a regional bowling tournament in WiiSportsone of the best Wii games, held in France.

This bowling and Mii professional teams up with Gilbert, 85 years old. Both have been the most unexpected stars of the Gamers Assembly held on the weekend of April 8-10, 2023. The event, one of the largest LANs in all of France with other gaming tournaments such as Overwatch 2, super smash bros ultimate and many other titles, had its most glorious moment with Jeanine’s latest release, which you can see below:

the audience was crazy and devoted before the precision of this duo, especially with that of a Jeanine who did not leave a single pin standing. Undoubtedly, one of the best moments that the sector has left us in these months, with the permission of the awards ceremony and that brilliant trophy in the shape of a skittle that this champion couple took home.

As we said, it is never too late to continue enjoying video games, nor to make your competitors bite the dust. Jeanine and Gilbert have shown that whether you’re 96 or 85 years old, you can still be a bowling champion on Wii. Will they dare to do the same with the bowling switch sports?

