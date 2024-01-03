98% of UCAM Medicine students pass the MIR

Reward for effort and work well done. After this this is the conclusion good results Received by students of the Degree in Medicine of the Catholic University of Murcia Resident Internal Physician Exam was held last January, and for which provisional notes have been released today.

98% of graduates of this sixth class of the UCAM degree in Medicine passed the examination, CIFRA is similar to previous years, and is higher than the national average of those crossing the cut-off marks in this call. Furthermore, this success also includes the excellent results achieved by many of his students, such as Arturo Jesus Anson, who has reached number 124 in Spain. All this makes it possible for most Catholic graduates to choose a specialty. This year, 12,721 people have taken the MIR exam to be offered 8,772 places.

These figures reflect the excellent training received by UCAM students for another year.The result of the use of cutting-edge technologies, particularly in clinical simulation, a teaching staff committed to student training, high-quality external exercises that complement on-campus training, and innovative assessment methods.

Jerónimo Lazzara, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine of UCAM, first congratulated all the students and encouraged them to continue the work, effort and commitment to the patient they have achieved during their training at the University.

Graduates of the last five classes of Catholic University who have passed the MIR, have completed their specialization, or are doing so, In reference hospitals across the national landscape, from Cadiz to San Sebastián, passing through Seville, Málaga, Jaén, Valencia, Granada, Alicante, Madrid, Segovia, Las Palmas de Gran Canarias or Murcia, such as Gregorio Marañon, Hospital Clínico, La Paz and Ramon y Cajal Hospital. , in the city of Madrid, and in all the people of the region. They preferably choose the specialties of anesthesiology and resuscitation, internal medicine, pediatrics, ophthalmology, psychiatry or family and community medicine, although almost all specialties of medicine have Catholic students.