9z fell again and says goodbye to IEM Rio 2023

Yesterday afternoon, the Counter Strike squad of 9z team began his journey in IEM Rio 2023, one of the “grand slams” of IEM, with a crushing defeat to FaZe by 16-13. But that fall did not mean the elimination of the South American team, they still had to dispute the way in the Bottom Frame from Group B. Early today the Violetas faced fnatic, they gave us an exciting series that went all the way to the third map but still it did not reach and they fell 2-1 to say goodbye early to the Brazilian tournament.

The teams shared the first two maps, on the one hand 9z team started on the right foot winning 16-9 (6-9) in nuke; while fnatic evened the series with a crushing 16-3 (12-3) in over pass (same result and scenario as 9z’s loss to FaZe). Finally, this exciting series that had all Latin American fans in suspense reached a third map where doubts in over pass were stronger than the certainties and the comeback achieved in nuke. Ancient It was the scenario that became the defining stage for a very even series that ended up being defined in detail, mainly the economic or forced rounds.

On a map where the CT side has a high win percentage, 9z made a first half (TT side) acceptable getting only 4 rounds; However, after the change of sides, some ghosts of Overpass. After staying with the first two rounds, keys to start a comeback, fnatic he forced some pistols and won an incredible round that ended up sinking the South American team. Finally it was victory for fnatic by 16-12, 9z team He was very close to equalizing the score on the last map but he remains at the gates and after a new defeat he must say goodbye to the IEM Rio.

The remaining matches of the IEM Rio 2023 Group Phase

Group A

Top Draw – Final

BIG vs. NAVI – Tomorrow from 7:30 p.m. ESP / 2:30 p.m. ARG / 1:30 p.m. CHI / 11:30 a.m. MEX.

Bottom Bracket – Semifinals

Ninjas in Pajamas vs. 9INE – In dispute at the time of publication.

heroic vs. TheMongolz – Today at the end of NIP vs. 9INE.

B Group

Top Draw – Semifinals

FaZe vs. FURIA – In dispute at time of publication.

og vs. Cloud9 – Today at the end of FaZe vs. RAGE.

Bottom Bracket – Semifinals

Fnatic vs. Loser OG/Cloud9 – Tomorrow from 16:00 ESP / 11:00 ARG / 10:00 CHI / 08:00 MEX.

Vitality vs. Loser Faze / FURIA – Tomorrow from 4:00 p.m. ESP / 11:00 a.m. ARG / 10:00 a.m. CHI / 08:00 a.m. MEX.

