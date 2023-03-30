9z Team is crowned champion of the VCL Latam Sur

Violet night in an evening full of VALORANT in South Latin America. The VALORANT Challengers League (LCV) from Latam Sur crowned the champion of its first divided. In a very spicy series, 9z Team became champion of the VCL Latam Sur. Violet completed an impeccable season beating Infinity Esports 3-0 in the Grand Finale. The VCL Latam Sur produced by FiReLeague kneels before a 9z that overwhelmed and painted the South purple.

the departure of KRÜ Esports and Leviathan It was not noticed in a Grand Final of the Latino VALORANT regional league. 9z team took total leadership in the season and materialized his crown in this first divided of the VCL Latam South. The violet completed an epic night and despite the even moments in the series, they prevailed with superiority and signed a 3-0. The Argentine set became champion Of the first divided this VCL Latam South and take the right first step towards fighting in the Ascension from VALORANT.

9z Team dyes the VCL Latam Sur purple

There was no other name Latin America South is 9z. The Argentine team dominated from start to finish in the southern league and left no doubts in the Grand Final. The VCL Latam South closed his first divided and he did it with a reissue of the preseason duel. 9z team and infinity Esports met again in a final after both stood as the best teams of the preseason. This time it was to be crowned champion of the VCL Latam Sur and it would be 9z who would win again.

The series was loved but 9z did not let it go on. Despite infinity showed up, and was good manner, in the final, 9z left no room for doubt. The VCL Latam South It turned purple on a night where the Argentine team shone enormously. 9z he did not miss any of his figures, from Giulliano Massone «Tuli» flying with the Jett up to the multiples clutches by Facundo Chavezrubkkoid«. 9z was unstoppable in the decisive situations and exhausted an Infinity that went from more to less in the series. 3-0 and there is no more talkthe violet takes the first divided of the VCL Latam Sur completing from start to finish without defeat.

Despite 9z He had great performances in his team, the MVP of the night took it David Olivares «David«. The Chilean sentinel stood out on each of the maps with his multiple casualties reaching up to 60 kills in the series. His most notable performance was in the Ice box with a demonic sage that closing the tight map with a Ace incredible. After winning this divided, 9z leads the table in the South facing the Ascension at the end of the year. The purple team completely dominated and if not much changes, they are the real favorites to participate in the franchise promotion tournament.