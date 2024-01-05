A 1983 Toyota Land Cruiser pickup that was 100% restored has been auctioned

He toyota land cruiser It is considered one of the most important vehicles in the history of the Japanese company. The 1983 example that will go up for auction has been restored and looks as if it has just left the dealership: a true relic on wheels.

In the FJ45 variant, i.e. Raiseof land Cruiser It was introduced in 1964 and was one of the strongest chassis in the brand’s history. Its cargo box provided greater versatility as well as allowed it to achieve a unique look.

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ45 1983

The renovation that was done in Raise With over 40 years it was perfect. The interesting and excellent thing about the project is that the people responsible tried to preserve the originality as much as possible, but also provided some touches of uniqueness that make it toyota Into the object of fans’ desire.

The body color is an attractive olive green, while the internal components of the transmission were 100% restored, as was the engine, a 4.2-litre inline six-cylinder. On the other hand, among the improvements an improved suspension kit and a new electrical installation were installed.

inside Raise It has leather seats in light tones, a detail that is repeated in the instrument panel area and other elements. A touch of modernity is provided by an audio system with an MP3 player, which is certainly an addition that was not standard in those years.

it toyota land cruiser pick-up It will be offered through auction house RM Sotheby’s since 1983 and experts suggest the price realized could be around $70,000. To date, the restored vehicle has traveled only 600 miles, which makes it even more special.