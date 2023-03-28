A BCN building (and 50 more) that are changing the world





If one day you walk down Calle de Lola Iturbe Arizcuren, in the neighborhood of La Verneda, you will see a curious building under construction. Is about the Lola Iturbe Arizcure public housing development, a wooden building with a greenhouse on the roof and 24 fruit trees that will lead the conversion of the area into a self-sufficient neighborhood for affordable housing and that is changing the way of understanding architecture.

This construction of La Verneda is just one example, the closest, of the 51 that it shows the exhibition “Dream the City”, which from March 22 to June 11 will show architectural projects from all over the planet at the Palau Robert that are imagining and building a future world better.

architecture for all

Architecture and urbanism are two of the disciplines that most influence our daily life, as they build our buildings and design our cities. However, both arts seem alien to us and there are not many spaces where we can bring them closer and make them understandable to the whole world.

Hence the premise of this exhibition: to try to offer images that help to imagine a better urban futurebanishing all pessimism with the idea of ​​winning the future or reshaping it based on new values ​​that emerge, and that the exhibition synthesizes in three revolutionswhich are the three main rooms of the exhibition: a Green Revolution, a Digital Revolution and an Identity Revolution (gender, feminism, inclusion).

through these halls those 51 projects that dream of changing the world are shown, and that can not only be seen from the outside, but also allow entry. The various immersive and interactive installations of the exhibition allow you to see from gardens with animals that are forced to migrate due to climate change or play to build a dream city with Minecraft.

The conversion that the La Scala theater in Milan is doing from a depressed industrial area into a cultural district or the greenhouse built in the lounge of the Singapore airport are just a few distant examples. But you don’t have to travel that far. At the exit we can take the metro at the door of the Palau and stand in La Verneda to see how the future is being built.