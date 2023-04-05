A big change that is about to arrive has divided League of Legends players, but Riot Games is clear on its decision – League of Legends

Riot Games has announced a definitive change to surrender, which from now on will be much more common.

League of Legends is going to receive a very important change throughout Patch 13.7. The new version of the title, which is now available to all players, will introduce a major adjustment to surrender. The change will come into force as of April 7 at 9:00 p.m. peninsular time and will make the early surrender system disappear. Once it is available, there will no longer be differences between the ‘surrender’ votes initiated between the 15th and 20th minute of the game. This means that regardless of the minute in which the voting takes place, it will be enough for four players to vote ‘ff’ to end the match with a loss for the team that surrenders.

A change with which the entire community does not agree

The measure of Riot Games has created some controversy among the League of Legends community. Seeing how your team gives up when you want to continue fighting for the game is unpleasant, especially if that happens when barely 15 minutes of fighting have elapsed. However, from the developer they have made the decision very prudently and are based on data collected after a long period of study. Not surprisingly, the measure was available in normal matches before its final addition to ranked solo and flex matches.

Matt-Leung Harrison, one of the developers of League of Legends , wanted to give the community a little more context and the truth is that the entire decision is based on devastating data. As he himself reveals, 96.7% of ranked games with a 20 minute surrender vote ending 4-0 or 4-1 end in loss for the team that tried to surrender. Only when these games with a failed ‘surrender’ last for more than 40 minutes do the expectations between the teams equalize. However, it is a tremendously unusual scenario.

“Being behind and winning at minute 45 is one of the best feelings, but most [de partidas con 4-0 o 4-1 en una votación de rendición antes del minuto 20] They are experiences where the team does not want to play and is trapped in a suboptimal experience”, explained the developer. In this sense, the company considers that This is the best measure to respect the time of the players and give them a chance to avoid unpleasant games. As in other competitive games, quitting in League of Legends before the game is over is punishable by the developer. This causes many players to simply stay to avoid the possible penalty. from Riot Games.







From the company, yes, they have also wanted to do some self-criticism. They know that the defeat statistics does not only respond to the normal course of the game, but rather it is due to the bad attitude of the players from League of Legends. However, they have ensured that this is not an isolated measure and it will be accompanied, in the future, by more movements focused on eliminating what is called “disruptive behavior”.

