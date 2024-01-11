A bomb alert puts Quito residents in suspense amid wave of violence in Ecuador

Police detonate a controlled explosion in a suspicious vehicle parked a block away from El Inca prison in Quito, Ecuador, on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Carlos Noriega)

A bomb alert prompted a heavy police deployment in the heavily populated central area of ​​Ecuador’s capital Quito on Thursday.However, amid increasing violence in the South American country, officials said it was not an explosive device.

You may be interested in: The United States and China will not serve the public at their diplomatic headquarters in Ecuador while France has advised against traveling to the country.

Meanwhile, in the Ecuadorian city of Amazonas, at least two people were killed and nine injured in an arson attack at a nightclub, police said.

The state of emergency declared by the President and the state of internal armed conflict create an atmosphere of uncertainty and danger Daniel Noboa, with which it attempts to confront the enormous violence perpetrated by organized crime. These measures allow the armed forces to take greater action to combat violence.

You may be interested in: Governments in the region show solidarity with Daniel Noboa after criminal threats

Residents of the capital woke up to the warning that a backpack containing an alleged explosive device had been placed in a trash can in the Plaion de la Marin area, close to the public transport station, but it was discovered after an inspection by anti-explosive units. It was denied that it was a bomb amid fear among civilians.

The area filled with commercial complexes was cordoned off while special police teams in protective suits carried out the final action “controlled explosion”, Whereas people had been evacuated to a distance of at least 50 meters. The transportation system and pedestrian traffic in the area were temporarily restricted.

An armed soldier patrols a shopping area after a wave of violence following an attack on an on-air television station and explosions across the country in Quito, Ecuador. January 11, 2024. Reuters/Ivan Alvarado

Colonel Germán León, head of Quito’s central district, said in a statement that the ECU911 video surveillance system alerted that a person had left a suitcase “at the most important stop” in the area, which sees about 30,000 to 50,000 people a day. . The Associated Press,

You may be interested in: Rafael Correa supported President Noboa’s decision to declare internal armed conflict in Ecuador: “It is a time for national unity”.

According to the commander, after special units determined that “there was nothing” in the suitcase, the dynamics of the center – where there is a high commercial flow – returned to “normal”.

Amidst the atmosphere of fear that the country and the city are experiencing “We have reconsidered the strategies,” the police chief said. And who work in groups of 10 to 12 technical and operational agents in an effort to guarantee order and civilian security.

Meanwhile, in coca city Speaking to reporters, police confirmed that the fire was started by unidentified persons at a nightclub and spread to 11 premises, leaving at least two people dead and nine injured.

The crisis affected 11 premises, the report said, adding that a security protocol had been activated at the health home, where the injured were transferred. The incident was being investigated and those responsible were being sought, it was indicated.

A day earlier, at least five similar incidents occurred in different sectors of the capital, in which explosives were placed near at least two vehicles, a pedestrian bridge and a prison, causing no victims or injuries, but material damage. Happened, as confirmed by police.

Meanwhile, according to information provided a day earlier by the prisons controlling body, about 139 penitentiary agents and civil servants have been in custody since Monday in five prisons in the country. A union bringing together officials asked a day earlier that “his physical and psychological integrity” be guaranteed, while officials confirm they are trying to secure his release.

(With information from AP)