A bookmaker seeks to promote women’s teams in Brazil

Betano is the new title sponsor of the Fluminense women’s soccer team and Black Dragons CS:GO.

Brazil.- Women’s soccer is gaining strength in Brazil, and as the regulation of sports betting approaches in the country, sponsorship agreements between clubs and bookmakers continue to grow.

On this occasion, it is Bethany the brand that will seek to strengthen its presence in the country by supporting two women’s sports teams, the women’s soccer team of fluminense and CS:GO’s Black Dragons. The announcement was made within the framework of the International Women’s Day which was commemorated on March 8.

Betano will be the master sponsor of the Fluminense women’s team, expanding the partnership it already had with the men’s branch of the Rio de Janeiro club. Based on this agreement, the sports betting operator will carry out a series of activations with the institution, which will involve both fans, players and customers.

Betano also announced that it will support the Black Dragons women’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) team, which will participate in the Girl Gamer Sports Festival between March 14 and 18. This partnership also includes the generation of player content around said tournament, among other activations.

“It is an honor for Betano, on International Women’s Day, to formalize its sponsorship of the Fluminense women’s soccer team, a club with which we have a long-standing alliance,” he said. Alexander Fonsecacountry manager of Betano in Brazil.

“One of our main objectives is to promote the sports market and we know that, in this segment, female athletes and professionals must, more and more, reaffirm their space for equality and importance in sport. We are very happy and proud with this new action, which adds to many others that we have already carried out and that have been generating value, as well as positive experiences for athletes, the general public, and customers,” he added.

In Brazil, Betano is also the master sponsor of Atlético Mineiro. The operator is also the sponsor of the Copa do Brasil until the year 2025.

See also: Sports betting houses must have an office in Brazil