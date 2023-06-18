A chance encounter with Gus Meeuwis has given Nick Damon a lot

Coincidentally, Tilburg was on the doorstep of singer-songwriter Nick Damon Gus Meeuwis. Niek sold the art to raise money for his album. That album is out there now, but Nick has more in store. “Gus’s manager sometimes hears my songs and gives me suggestions.”

The album ‘What Are You Doing?’ for which he had sold art the year before to pay for the recording. “It’s already been listened to 52,500 times,” says Nick proudly. “Not bad for an artist without a major record label,” he says. Gus didn’t buy anything from Nick at the door right away, because he didn’t have cash. “He asked if I wanted to come over to 013 the next day, so he would buy the art.” That happened and then the singer-songwriter took the plunge and asked Gus for one more favor: “I was curious if he wanted to hear my song and let me know what he thought about it.” Gus’s manager was willing to listen. “They indicated I had a lot of talent, but my style was still changing too much. I’ve developed my own voice with what I have now.”

“Stay close to Ed Sheeran on stage.”

Contact with Gus gives Nick a step in the right direction, but Nick learns something else. “You have to take the plunge more often as a musician,” he says gleefully. “I’ve gotten a lot of exposure and grown a lot by performing on the road.” Where you see people playing music with their hats turned upside down in front of them at every intersection or at metro stations, this rarely happens in the Netherlands. “I guess you’re only allowed to make amplified music in Tilburg”, thinks Niek. A shame, he thinks, because it opens up new opportunities for singer-songwriters. Nick also experienced that: “After meeting Gus, I went to Australia to perform on the street. A famous TikToker made a video of me. In the end, he arranged for me to be on stage with Ed. Couldn’t. Sheeran.” , they say. “But you only get that kind of feel if you occasionally throw yourself in front of the lions.”

“A lot can happen in a year, I might be on grots in a year.”

Although Nick’s edgy English-language songs are a far cry from the Tilburg star’s songs, Nick grew up with Guess’s hits. “My father was a big fan. The whole family always sang in the car,” he recalls with a laugh. “It’s really part of my childhood.” For now, Nick is about to head to Paris to do more street shows there and he’ll definitely be taking his naughty shoes with him. “I once played with Fleming himself and he is now on stage with Gus as well. A lot can happen in a year. Who knows, I might play with Gus in the last version of Groots.” read this also: Nick accidentally calls Gus Meeuwis and can now record an album