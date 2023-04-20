A collector earns almost a million dollars in a week thanks to Counter-Strike and the euphoria of the players after the big announcement of Valve – Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

The sale of three cosmetics has made one CS:GO player close to a million dollars.

One of the largest economic transactions in the history of video games has recently been carried out. A member of the community Counter-Strike: Global Offensive confirms to have exchanged two skins from the Valve video game for a total amount of more than half a million dollars. All in a single operation that included two of the most extraordinarily rare cosmetics obtainable in the game. However, that is not even all. After completing the sale, the player has put up a new skin for auction that has already received bids worth $210,000.

A historic sale for Counter-Strike

The first skins, already sold, correspond to an AK-47 and a Karambit Knife. Both weapon models were in the “Tempered Steel” cosmetic variant . This is one of the most popular and rare skin lines in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. It tries to emulate the behavior of steel when subjected to high temperatures, since this material has the ability to acquire different colors. In the video game Valve this is replicated with up to a thousand different patterns for color distribution.

Of the thousand patterns available for the AK-47, this was number 661. It is the most coveted since it is completely blue in the visible area of ​​the weapon except for a scratch-shaped golden tear. The knife, for its part, falls into the category of “Blue Gem” which is how the community refers to the all blue tempered steel variants. The combination of few units in the world, difficulty to get more, four stickers added to the AK valued at 60,000 each and the coincidence of perfect models in highly desired weapons is what justifies this price that could well have paid two months’ rent in the center of Madrid.

You can’t deny that it’s beautiful…

As we already told you, the seller’s reaction has been to continue disassociating himself from other items in his inventory. After selling the AK-47 and the Karambit Knife, he is now looking for a new home for another of the jewels in his collection. In this case, it is a M4A4 Howl. This skin, while it shouldn’t command such a high price, is one of the rarest in all of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and a copyright lawsuit is to blame. We may stop one day to tell the story in depth, but it’s all the fault of one player who cheated on Valve.





The skin was “one more” of many available in the game. Perhaps a particularly pretty and coveted one, but nothing special. The problem is that, shortly after launch, Valve discovered that it was a stolen design. After this, he removed the cosmetic from circulation so that new units cannot be generated. There are only a few circulating around the world and it is in very good condition. It also has four holographic stickers from iBUYPOWER Katowice 2014, the most expensive in the game. They are considered the best designed and are also from a team that disbanded shortly after. Currently each sticker (this one has four) sells for $67,000 at the most.

The highest bid has reached $210,000, and there are still two days of auction left

Buyers have increased their confidence in the skins market after the announcement of counter strike 2 . Valve confirmed that all Global Offensive cosmetics will be valid in the new version . Both for collecting and for resale value, there are those who consider it a good decision. After all, the release of such an important update and the migration of the game to the new graphics engine of the company promises to attract more playersand that will make skins that are so limited and from which so many units are no longer generated, increase their value.

