A collector paid 150 thousand euros for a CS:GO skin

a collector of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has paid 150 thousand eurosabout $160 thousand US dollars or $2.9 million Mexican pesos, for a unique skin for an AK-47 rifle.

The CS:GO player used a Chinese digital store to purchase the pricey rifle skin, making it one of the biggest sales ever for the first-person shooter, which is currently breaking records for player count.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has undergone many changes since its original release in 2012. For example, weapon skins are now one of the most successful monetization practices in CS:GO.

Introduced in 2013, they now exist in a profitable store where players try to acquire rarer ones to sell later for a profit, as prices have inflated over time. The development of the eSports scene has also helped this market grow as the title continues to increase in popularity and attract more potential buyers.

This week, a CS:GO player spent €150,000 to purchase a “factory new” Wild Lotus skin with rare stickers.

The item was sold at Buff, the largest CS:GO store in China, and bought by a Chinese collector who doesn’t see much sunlight. Reportedly, this sale is likely to be among the top 10 most expensive skins ever sold in Counter-Strike.