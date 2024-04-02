A Colombian was appointed as President of one of the United States Federal Reserve Banks

02:02 pm



Alberto Musallem of Bogotá was appointed by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Luis as its new Chairman and CEO. In this role, he will represent the Eighth Federal Reserve District in formulating national monetary policies on the Federal Open Market Committee.

at this event The Federal Reserve of San Luis will have 1,500 employees, The use of their functions will start from April 2, 2024.

Director of the St. Louis Federal Reserve and Chairman and CEO of Chism Hardy Investments LLC in Bartlett highlights Muslim as a leading economist. He sees him as a technician with exceptional experience and great leadership skills.

“He is a mission-focused leader and I am confident he will work tirelessly to foster a healthy economy.” For all, representing the diverse opinions of constituents in the Eighth Federal Reserve District,” he said.

This economist Over 27 years of experience in economic policy, finance and markets in the public and private sectors. Most recently, he served as CEO and co-Chief Investment Officer and co-founder of Ivins Asset Management, an investment technology company.

this was also Executive Vice President and Senior Advisor to the President at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, There he also served as Head of Integrated Policy Analysis, International Affairs, and a member of the Bank’s Management Committee.

His resume also records that he was managing director, partner and global head of research at Tudor Investment Corporation. Furthermore, it was economist at the International Monetary Fund, Where he worked with various teams and national officials on monetary policy.

He is an assistant professor of finance at the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University. and serves on the boards of directors of the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation and the Mann Group. He will leave these last posts before taking charge at the Federal Reserve of San Luis.

Muslim holds a doctorate in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and Master’s Degree in Economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Before immigrating to the United States, The economist lived in Brazil and Argentina. “I am extremely honored to be the next Chairman of the St. Louis Federal Reserve and grateful for the opportunity to foster a strong, resilient, and inclusive economy,” the economist said.